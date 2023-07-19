Following his fine attacking display last season, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is currently on the radar of numerous top clubs such as PSG and Chelsea. Consequently, another topic that has caught the attention of the fans is the Serb's love interest, Carolina Stramare.

Vlahovic’s girlfriend Carolina Stramare is nicknamed 'the Italian Megan Fox’ for her charming visage and physical resemblances. According to reports, Dusan Vlahovic and Carolina Stramare have been in a relationship since 2020.

The Italian model also has a significant social media presence, as she has more than 500k followers on Instagram. She recently caused a stir among her fans after she uploaded a series of pictures on her social media account.

Stramare was born on January 27, 1999 in Genoa, Italy, and from an early age, was interested in modeling. She managed to become a prominent name in the fashion industry when she became the winner of Miss Italia 2019. The 24-year-old dedicated the victory to her late mother.

Not PSG, Chelsea could be the club where Dusan Vlahovic heads next week

After displaying his attacking prowess and consistency at Fiorentina, Dusan Vlahovic was signed by Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus in 2022. However, the Old Lady are reportedly keen to sell the 23-year-old in this year's summer transfer window after only a season.

Consequently, the Serbian attacker has been linked with the likes of top European clubs such as PSG, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur. Despite the interest shown by Luis Enrique's PSG, Stamford Bridge is expected to be the most viable destination for the Serb.

Following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz, Chelsea are desperately looking to sign a new center-forward for the upcoming season of the Premier League. It was earlier stated that Juventus would be willing to sell the attacker to Chelsea for £21 million, with Romelu Lukaku included in the deal.

Thus, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Blues have already had 'first contacts' with the Serbian attacker. Moreover, they'll begin advanced talks with him in the coming week.

On the flip side, PSG are currently exploring more options following the departure of Lionel Messi. Amid uncertainty over Kylian Mbappe's status with just a year left on his deal, they are targetting Benfica's Goncalo Ramos who stole the show in the 2022 World Cup as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement in the second-round match against Switzerland where he scored a hat-trick.