Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

Melbourne City FC are set to face Sydney FC at the ANZ Stadium in their next A-League fixture tomorrow.

Melbourne City lost to Newcastle Jets 2-1 in their last A-League game. Goals from Nick Fitzgerald and Steven Ugarkovic sealed the deal for Carl Robinson's side. Midfielder Florin Berenguer scored the consolation goal for Melbourne City FC.

Sydney FC too faced Newcastle Jets in their last A-League fixture and lost 2-1. Nick Fitzgerald and Kosta Petratos scored the goals for the Jets, while Anthony Caceres scored the lone goal for Sydney FC.

Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sydney FC hold the clear advantage. They have won 13, lost 8 and drawn 9.

Melbourne City FC form guide in the A-League: W-W-D-W-L

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W-D-D-W-L

Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC Team News

Melbourne City FC manager Erick Mombaerts will have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC, on the other hand, have some injury worries. Defenders Rhyan Grant and Ben Warland look set to miss the game due to injuries.

Injured: Rhyan Grant, Ben Warland

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Melbourne City FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover, Scott Jamieson, Harrison Delbridge, Rostyn Griffiths, Nathaniel Atkinson, Connor Metcalfe, Joshua Brillante, Adrian Luna, Lachlan Wales, Jamie Maclaren, Ramy Najjarine

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andrew Redmayne, Michael Zullo, Alex Wilkinson, Ryan McGowan, Joel King, Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Adam le Fondre, Kosta Barbarouses

Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC Prediction

Melbourne City manager Mombaerts will depend upon the likes of vice-captain Jamie Maclaren, who has been in good form, to provide the goals. Australia international Maclaren has scored 18 goals in the league so far.

2019-2020 🇦🇺 A-League Goals Leaders



Jamie Maclaren (18)

Adam le Fondre (18)

Besart Berisha (14)

Ulises Dávila (13)

Bruno Fornaroli (12)

Mitchell Duke (11)

Riley McGree (10)

Ola Toivonen (10)

Roy O'Donovan (9)https://t.co/IKdE4X1cCj — ⚽️FBref.com⚽️ (@fbref) July 28, 2020

Syndey FC too have a goalscoring machine on their hands. Former Reading and Bolton Wanderers striker Adam le Fondre has been in fine form, and has scored 17 goals in 20 league appearances for his club.

Prediction: Melbourne City FC 2:2 Sydney FC

