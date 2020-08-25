Melbourne City FC vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

The A-League is back in action tomorrow as Melbourne City takes on a resilient Western United outfit in a semi-final that is of massive importance in the context of the competition. Both sides have exceeded expectations this season and will want to make it to the showpiece event of the A-League finals series.

Melbourne City FC finished in second place in the A-League table and have enjoyed a spectacular season. The Melbourne-based outfit booked a direct spot in this semi-final after a successful regular A-League season and will look to the most of its excellent form.

Western United may not have had the easiest of routes to this semi-final but has arguably been the most in-form team in the A-League. The side overcame a resilient Brisbane Roar outfit in the knock-out stages and will be full of confidence going into this game.

Melbourne City FC vs Western United Head-to-Head

Melbourne City has a flawless record against Western United and has managed to win all three matches against its local rivals. Melbourne City averages nearly three goals per game against Western United and has an ominous head-to-head advantage.

Melbourne City picked up a 3-1 victory against Western United in the regular A-League season less than a week ago and will be brimming with confidence against a side that has been difficult to defeat over the past few weeks.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: D-W-L-W-D

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-W-L

Melbourne City FC vs Western United Team News

Melbourne City has an excellent squad

Melbourne City

Craig Noone returns from suspension for this fixture but it remains to be seen whether he will find a place in the starting eleven. Scott Jamieson is also unavailable for personal reasons. Melbourne City may have an excellent record against Western United but has plenty of work to do to win this particular fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Scott Jamieson

Western United faces a difficult task

Western United

Brendan Hamill, Ivan Vujica, and James Delianov are still nursing long-term injuries and will be unavailable against Melbourne City. Western United picked up excellent victories over the Brisbane Roar and Sydney FC last week and is likely to field the same starting eleven.

Injured: Brendan Hamill, Ivan Vujica, James Delianov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

Melbourne City FC vs Western United Predicted XI

Melbourne City XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Curtis Good, Richard Windbichler, Harrison Delbridge; Florin Berenguer, Joshua Brilliante, Adrian Luna; Stefan Colakovski, Jamie MacLaren, Lachlan Wales

Western United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Filip Kurto; Tomislav Uskok, Andrew Durante, Tomoki Imai; Connor Pain, Steven Lustica, Sebastian Pasquali, Dylan Pierias; Alessandro Diamanti, Max Burgess, Besart Berisha

Melbourne City FC vs Western United Prediction

Jamie Maclaren has a splendid record against Western United and has often propelled Melbourne City to victory on several occasions in the past. The forward scored two goals against Western United last week and will be his side's chief asset going into this game.

Western United has potent attacking options of its own and the likes of Max Burgess and Alessandro Diamanti have played pivotal roles in the team's success. Melbourne City may have a slight edge as far as the head-to-head record is concerned but will have to be at its best against Western United.

Prediction: Melbourne City FC 3-2 Western United.

