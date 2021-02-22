Melbourne City vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this week with another set of fixtures as Sydney FC take on Melbourne City at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Sydney FC have managed to recover from a slow start to their A-League campaign and find themselves in fifth place in the league table. The reigning champions were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Brisbane Roar last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, have endured a difficult campaign so far and are in 10th place in the A-League standings. The Melbourne outfit has registered three defeats on the trot and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Sydney FC Captain Alex Wilkinson will play his 300th A-League game tomorrow night when he leads out the Sky Blues against Melbourne City at AAMI Park (7pm kick off).



Melbourne City vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have a good record against Melbourne City and have won 15 matches out of a total of 33 games played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed only nine victories against Sydney FC and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the A-League grand final last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Sydney FC. Melbourne City were impressive on the day but will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-W-L

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: D-W-W-L-D

Melbourne City vs Sydney FC Team News

Scott Jamieson is an important player for Melbourne City

Melbourne City

Andrew Nabbout has recovered from his hamstring injury and will be included in the squad for the game against Sydney FC. Kerrin Stokes served his suspension against Newcastle Jets and will also be available for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adam Pavlesic is currently injured

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December and has been ruled out of this fixture. Chris Zuvela picked up an injury against Wellington Phoenix earlier this month and is also sidelined for this game.

Injured: Adam Pavlesic, Chris Zuvela

Doubtful: Michael Zullo

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar

Melbourne City vs Sydney FC Prediction

Melbourne City have struggled in the A-League this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. The home side has conceded seven goals in its last three matches and has plenty of work to do this week.

Sydney FC have been resurgent this month and will want to move into the top four this week. The reigning champions have a formidable squad and are likely to pick up a victory in this match.

Prediction: Melbourne City 1-3 Sydney FC

