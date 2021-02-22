SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action this week as Orlando Pirates take on SuperSport United in an important fixture at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

SuperSport United are currently in second place in the league standings and have exceeded expectations this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs last week and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, find themselves in fifth place in the South Africa Premier Soccer League. The Buccaneers eased past Cape Town City in their previous game and will want to pull off a similar result against SuperSport United.

SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

SuperSport United have a good record against Orlando Pirates and have won 14 matches out of a total of 32 games played between the two teams. Orlando Pirates have managed 10 victories against SuperSport United and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Orlando Pirates. SuperSport United were well below their best on the day and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

SuperSport United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-L-D-W

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-W-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: 5 cricketers who chose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Bradley Grobler is back for SuperSport United. Image Source: Goal

SuperSport United

SuperSport United have been excellent this season and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game. Clayton Daniels was involved in an accident last year and might not be risked against Orlando Pirates.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Clayton Daniels

Suspended: None

Frank Mhango is an important player for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Advertisement

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game. Bongani Sam is currently injured and has been sidelined this week. Frank Mhango and Thembinkonsi Lorch have returned to the squad and are likely to feature in this game.

Injured: Bongani Sam

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

SuperSport United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ronwen Williams; Kudakwashe Mahachi, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Bongani Khumalo, Keenan Phillips; Lucky Mohomi, Sipho Mbule, Jamie Webber; Gamphani Jones Lungu, Bradley Grobler, Evans Rusike

📷 Action from yesterday's 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium



Orlando Pirates up next for Matsatsantsa on Wednesday #ForeverUnited #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/IaxzjNB2Q3 — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) February 21, 2021

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Vincent Pule, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Frank Mhango; Thembinkosi Lorch

SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

SuperSport United have been impressive this season and their exceptional record against Orlando Pirates holds them in good stead ahead of this match. The home side has experienced a slump in recent weeks and has a point to prove going into this game.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture and will need to add a modicum of consistency to their game. Both sides are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this week.

Advertisement

Prediction: SuperSport United 1-1 Orlando Pirates

Also Read: Barcelona 1-1 Cadiz: Player Ratings as late Lenglet blunder costs Catalans two crucial points | La Liga 2020-21