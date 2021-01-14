Melbourne City vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold this weekend with another round of matches as Melbourne City take on Western United at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

Melbourne City are currently in seventh place in the A-League standings and have managed only three points in their last two games. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Adelaide United last week and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Western United were also below their best in their opening game of the new campaign and need to bounce back this weekend. The Victoria-based outfit held Adelaide United to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will want to score the first goal of their season in this match.

I couldn't be happier to have joined @wufcofficial . I'm incredibly excited to start a new chapter of my career 🟢⚫️ 🇦🇺 — Iker Guarrotxena (@iguarrotxena) January 14, 2021

Melbourne City vs Western United Head-to-Head

Melbourne City have a flawless record against Western United and have won all four official fixtures played between the two teams. Western United have never defeated Melbourne City and will look to make history this weekend.

The previous match between the two teams took place in the A-League semi-finals last year and ended in a convincing 2-0 victory for Melbourne City. Western United have historically struggled in this fixture and have a point to prove this month.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: L-W

Western United form guide in the A-League: D

Melbourne City vs Western United Team News

Scott Jamieson is unavailable for this game

Melbourne City

Scott Jamieson was sent off against Adelaide United last week and is suspended for this match. Andrew Nabbout is currently recuperating from a hamstring injury and has been ruled out against Western United.

Injured: Andrew Nabbout

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Scott Jamieson

Western United need to win this game

Western United

Western United have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will view this game as an opportunity to pick up their first-ever positive result against Melbourne City. Western United's new Spanish signing Iker Guarrotxena has completed his quarantine period and might make his A-League debut this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Western United Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Michael Marrone, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Aiden O'Neill, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

Macca can't wait to play in front of home fans again on Saturday night! 🙌



📺 Full press conference: https://t.co/9TIPN63vjn pic.twitter.com/FgkWW0JzP0 — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) January 14, 2021

Western United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Filip Kurto; Aaron Calver, Tomislav Uskok, Tomoki Imai; Connor Pain, Steven Lustica, Victor Sanchez, Dylan Pierias; Alessandro Diamanti, Besart Berisha, Iker Guarrotxena

Melbourne City vs Western United Prediction

Melbourne City have an excellent track record against Western United and will look to put early pressure on their local rivals this weekend. The home side has plenty of work to do after an uninspiring start to the season.

With the likes of Alessandro Diamanti and Iker Guarrotxena in their ranks, Western United have an improved squad this season. The two teams are evenly matched at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-2 Western United

