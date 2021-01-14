Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with an exhilarating edition of the Sydney derby this weekend as Sydney FC take on local rivals Western Sydney Wanderers at Stadium Australia on Saturday. The two teams will want to build a winning streak this season and need to pull off a victory in this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers bounced back from a defeat in their opening game to edge Newcastle Jets to a 2-1 victory in their previous game. The Wanderers have a good squad and will be confident ahead of this match.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, won their first game of the new season and will be intent on maintaining their stronghold in the league. The reigning A-League champions have one of the best squads in the country and will be looking forward to making a statement this weekend.

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have an excellent record against their neighbours and have won 12 games out of a total of 25 matches played between the two teams. Western Sydney Wanderers have managed only six victories against Sydney FC and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams have made changes to their squads this season and will look to seize the initiative this weekend.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: W-L

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Adam Pavlesic is currently injured

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December and has been ruled out of this fixture. Sydney FC have a powerful squad and have a point to prove going into this match.

Injured: Adam Pavlesic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good squad

Western Sydney Wanderers

Western Sydney Wanderers have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will want to get the best out of their players this week. The Wanderers put in an improved performance against Newcastle Jets and will want to put in a similar effort in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; James Troisi, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Sydney FC have an excellent squad this season and the likes of Trent Buhagiar and Anthony Caceres will look to make an impact on this derby. The home side has a good track record in this fixture and holds all the cards going into this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers were unable to meet expectations last year and will look to make amends in this game. Sydney FC have a slight edge, however, and should be able to take all three points away from the derby this weekend.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

