Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Adelaide United take on Melbourne Victory at the Marvel Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this match.

Adelaide United currently find themselves in fourth place in the A-League standings and have managed to recover from a slump this month. The Adelaide outfit edged Newcastle Jets to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have endured a shocking start to their campaign. The Melbourne side was thrashed by a 6-0 margin last week and cannot afford a similar result this weekend.

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have an excellent record against Adelaide United and have won 27 games out of a total of 45 matches played between the two teams. Adelaide United have managed 18 victories against Melbourne Victory and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Melbourne Victory. Adelaide United were well below their best on the day and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-L-L

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Benzema and Suarez exchange blows in intriguing derby draw | La Liga 2020-21

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Team News

Melbourne Victory have a strong squad

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have a new-look squad this season and will want their recruits to make a statement in this fixture. Marco Rojas has recovered from his injury and will be available for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

Advertisement

Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew, and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Adelaide United were impressive against Newcastle Jets and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team.

Injured: Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Adama Traore, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

The Head Coach is backing his players to be mentally ready to host Adelaide United, in what will be a fierce encounter at @MarvelStadiumau #MVFC #Since05 — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) March 11, 2021

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Delianov; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Prediction

Adelaide United have been a resurgent force in recent weeks and have managed three consecutive victories in the A-League. The Adelaide outfit will be intent on securing a top-six finish this season and will have to win this fixture.

Melbourne Victory have struggled this season and have plenty of issues to resolve this weekend. Adelaide United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-3 Adelaide United

Also Read: Osasuna 0-2 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Catalans make title statement ahead of Madrid derby | La Liga 2020-21