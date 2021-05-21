Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of important matches this weekend as Melbourne Victory take on Adelaide United at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes so far and have a point to prove going into this game.

Adelaide United are in fourth place in the A-League standings and have largely been impressive this season. The Adelaide outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Perth Glory earlier this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, have endured a miserable campaign so far and are currently in 11th place in the league table. The home side has conceded nine goals in its last four games and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a good record against Adelaide United and have won 23 games out of a total of 51 matches played between the two teams. Adelaide United have managed 18 victories against Melbourne Victory and will need to be at their best on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March earlier this year and ended in a comfortable 3-1 victory for Adelaide United. Melbourne Victory were well below their best on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-L-D

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-D-D

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Team News

Melbourne Victory need to win this game

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have a new-look squad this season and will want their recruits to make a statement in this fixture. Nick Ansell served his suspension against Macarthur FC and is available for selection this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

James Delianov and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Adelaide United have an impressive squad and will have to field their best team this weekend.

Injured: James Delianov, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Adama Traore, Dylan Ryan, Nick Ansell, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

✅ Final home game confirmed.

✅ Member redemptions open.

✅ Tickets on sale for both games 11am, Saturday.https://t.co/kunDYH9PXw — Adelaide United (@AdelaideUnited) May 21, 2021

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Gauci; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Juande; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Prediction

Adelaide United have been a robust outfit this season and will want to overcome their recent bouts of inconsistency this weekend. The away side has excellent players in its ranks and can be devastating on its day.

Melbourne Victory have struggled this season and have registered four defeats on the trot in recent weeks. Adelaide United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-3 Adelaide United

