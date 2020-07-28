Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

Melbourne Victory are set to face Brisbane Roar at the Bankwest Stadium on Wednesday for their latest A-League fixture.

Melbourne Victory come off a disappointing result, having lost 2-1 to Western United in their most recent A-League match. Goals from Tomislav Uskok and Max Burgess sealed the deal for Western United, with Melbourne Victory's sole goal coming from Storm Roux. Grant Brebner's men lie 10th in the league table.

👊 Goals from Uskok and Burgess helped us to a 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory. Report: https://t.co/igoqXZk5RL #MVCvWUN #PlayOn pic.twitter.com/QyRzte4nkZ — Western United FC (@wufcofficial) July 25, 2020

Brisbane Roar, too, lost their last game 1-0 to Adelaide United. An early Kristian Opseth goal secured three points for Carl Veart's side. The result means that Warren Moon's team lie fourth in the league table.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

In 44 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Melbourne Victory have a clear advantage. They have won 22 games, lost 14 and drawn eight.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: D-W-L-L-L

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-W-L

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Team News

For Melbourne Victory, forward Robbie Kruse is out with a knee injury. Other than that, manager Brebner will have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: Robbie Kruse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar defender Jake McGing is also out with a knee injury. That is the team's only injury concern.

Injured: Jake McGing

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Acton, Adama Traore, Aaron Anderson, James Donachie, Storm Roux, Migjen Basha, Leigh Broxham, Marco Rojas, Birkan Kirdar, Elvis Kamsoba, Andrew Nabbout

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jamie Young, Macaulay Gillesphey, Tom Aldred, Scott Neville, Corey Brown, Matthew Ridenton, Brad Inman, Jay O'Shea, Jack Hingert, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Scott McDonald

Get hyped for tomorrow night with a trip down memory lane for some of our favourite goals against @gomvfc 😏 #RoarAsOne #MVCvBRI pic.twitter.com/yN3JYS0Qvw — Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) July 28, 2020

Melbourne Victory vs Brisabane Roar Prediction

Both teams come into the game needing a win. Melbourne Victory will need the likes of New Zealand international Marco Rojas to be in prime form. Australia international Andrew Nabbout looks set to lead the line for his side.

For Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, veteran forward Scott McDonald has been in good form. The former Celtic player will have to be at his very best for this game. It will be a close game and a draw looks like the best bet.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1:1 Brisbane Roar

