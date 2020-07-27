Manchester United are eyeing James Rodriguez as a potential backup option for Bruno Fernandes, according to reports.

Rodriguez looks set to leave Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane not a big fan of the midfielder.

Manchester United among the EPL clubs interested in Rodriguez

James Rodriguez has been linked with Manchester United

There is no denying that James Rodriguez is a talented player. Having joined Real Madrid from Monaco in 2014 for a fee of £63 million, he enjoyed a good first season in Spain under Carlo Ancelotti.

However, Ancelotti's departure and Zidane's arrival made him surplus to requirements. He went on loan to Bayern Munich in 2017 for two seasons, where despite performing well, the Bundesliga giants decided not to sign him on a permanent transfer.

This season has seen him play a bit-part role at Real Madrid. With just a year left on his contract, the Colombia international can leave for a fee of £23 million.

Man United will meet Real Madrid soon and present their first offer for James Rodriguez. The English club is expected to make an offer around 25m euros for the Colombian. [@Marca - @Daily_Express] pic.twitter.com/WROiVlqDOy — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 26, 2020

Manchester United's interest is understandable. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men looked rejuvenated post the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January. The Portugal international, who cost Manchester United £47 million from Sporting CP, has completely transformed the Red Devils. His creativity, confidence and eye for goal helped Manchester United finish third in the Premier League.

Advertisement

The club are aware that reinforcements are needed, as Fernandes cannot be expected to play every game at the highest level possible. The 29-year-old Rodriguez would provide some much needed creativity and quality off the bench. Capable of playing as an attacking midfielder as well as a winger, Manchester United could utilise his versatility well.

Given that the club's primary transfer target, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, would cost in excess of £100 million, a move for Rodriguez would make sense financially.

The other player linked with a move to Manchester United who occupies a similar position is Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. Given that Villa narrowly escaped relegation this season, they would demand an astronomical fee from Manchester United for their talisman.

Also Read: Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United: 5 talking points | EPL 2019-20

Manchester United are not the only Premier League interested in Rodriguez. Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have been linked as well, as the Italian looks to be reunited with his former player. Arsenal have also been mooted as a potential destination for the former Porto man.

Real Madrid are hoping to raise €180m this summer by selling several players including Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Luka Jovic. (Marca) pic.twitter.com/xkudCNuGHH — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) July 25, 2020

The Red Devils, on the other hand, are focusing on the Jadon Sancho deal. Having qualified for Champions League football next season, Manchester United are now ready to spend in the transfer market.

Sancho and Grealish are said to be key targets for the club. West Ham United defensive midfielder Declan Rice and Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes are also said to be potential targets.

On the outgoings front, Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling are expected to make their loan deals permanent at Inter Milan and Roma respectively. Marcos Rojo, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot and Juan Mata have all been linked with moves away from Manchester United.

David Moyes' West Ham United are interested in Jones and Lingard, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping an eye on Dalot, while Turkish clubs have shown an interest in Mata.

Also Read: 10 best passers in football this season (2019/20)