Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

Melbourne Victory are set to face Central Coast Mariners for their latest A-League fixture at Jubilee Stadium on Monday.

Melbourne Victory came off a disappointing result in their most recent A-League game, losing 2-1 to Brisbane Roar. Goals from Scott McDonald and Matthew Ridenton sealed the deal for Warren Moon's side, with a penalty from Andrew Nabbout the lone goal for Melbourne Victory.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, drew 1-1 to Western Sydney Wanderers. A goal from Milan Duric for Central Coast Mariners was cancelled out by a Simon Cox strike.

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

In 40 head-to-head fixtures between the two sides, Melbourne Victory hold the clear advantage. They have won 22 games, lost seven and drawn 11.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-L-L

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-D-D

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

For Melbourne Victory, former Bayer Leverkusen forward Robbie Kruse is out with a knee injury. Other than that, manager Grant Brebner has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: Robbie Kruse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Central Coast Mariners will miss forward Jordan Murray, who is out with a shoulder injury.

Injured: Jordan Murray

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Acton, Adama Traore, Aaron Anderson, James Donachie, Storm Roux, Jay Barnett, Leigh Broxham, Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio, Birkan Kirdar, Marco Rojas, Andrew Nabbout

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Birighitti, Tommy Oar, Kye Rowles, Dylan Fox, Ziggy Gordon, Samuel Silvera, Josh Nisbet, Gianni Stensness, Dylan Ruiz-Diaz, Milan Duric, Matt Simon

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Melbourne Victory and Central Coast Mariners occupy the last two positions in the league table. For Melbourne Victory, much will depend on Australia international Andrew Nabbout as well as former Heerenveen winger Marco Rojas.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, will lose Tommy Oar at the end of the season, with the former Ipswich Town player agreeing to move to Macarthur FC. Milan Duric and captain Matt Simon are expected to lead the line for the side.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 0:0 Central Coast Mariners

