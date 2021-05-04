Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Melbourne Victory take on Macarthur FC at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have struggled in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this match.

Melbourne Victory are in 11th place in the A-League standings at the moment and have endured a miserable campaign. The home side held Central Coast Mariners to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to make a statement in this fixture.

Macarthur FC, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fifth place in the league table. The Bulls played out a 0-0 stalemate against Perth Glory in their previous game and will look to bounce back this Thursday.

Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory and Macarthur FC have never played a game against each other and will want to get their head-to-head record off to a positive start. Macarthur FC are new to the A-League and will have to adapt to a new opponent.

The newly-formed outfit has exceeded expectations in the A-League this season and has already managed to shock some of the other seasoned teams in the Australian top-flight.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: D-L-W-L-W

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: D-D-D-L-L

Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC Team News

Melbourne Victory need to win this game

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have a new-look squad this season and will want their recruits to make a statement in this fixture. Marco Rojas has recovered from his injury and will be available for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Nicholas Suman is the only injury concern for Macarthur FC and is unlikely to be risked in this game. Macarthur FC have a strong squad and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Nicholas Suman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Adama Traore, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Macarthur FC have managed only three points from their last five games and will have to arrest their slump to secure a top-six finish. The Bulls have plenty of European experience in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.

Melbourne Victory have struggled in the A-League this season and will have to play out of their skins this week. Macarthur FC are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-2 Macarthur FC

