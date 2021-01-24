Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another match this week as Perth Glory take on Melbourne Victory in an important clash at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have been disappointing this season and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory are currently rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings after a dismal start to their campaign. The Melbourne outfit has lost both its matches so far and needs to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, have already been involved in two exhilarating matches this season and will want to have a more comfortable outing this week. The Perth side lost by a 5-4 margin to Western United over the weekend and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Match Wrap...

Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a slight edge over Perth Glory as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 18 matches out of a total of 44 games played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed 17 victories against Melbourne Victory and will want to level the playing field this week.

The previous meeting between the two Australian sides took place in August last year and ended in a stunning 4-0 victory for Melbourne Victory. Perth Glory were well below their best on the day and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L-L

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-W

Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Team News

Melbourne Victory have a strong squad

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have a new-look squad this season and will want their recruits to make a statement in this fixture. The Melbourne outfit has no discernible injury concerns ahead of the game this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory have a strong squad

Perth Glory

Perth Glory also have a fully-fit squad going into their second match of the season and have a point to prove against Melbourne Victory. The likes of Bruno Fornaroli and Neil Kilkenny are important members of the side and will have to be at their best this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Adama Traore, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Marco Rojas, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

The boss lamented our lack of cutting edge up front #MVFC #ADLvMVC — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) January 23, 2021

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Bruno Fornaroli, Andy Keogh

Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Prediction

Melbourne Victory have several issues to address in their line-up after a disappointing start to the season and will want to find their cutting edge in the final third.

Perth Glory have conceded eight goals and scored nine in their last two games and will want to be more robust on the pitch. Both teams are not at their best at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-2 Perth Glory

