Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of exciting matches this week as Wellington Phoenix take on Melbourne Victory at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have struggled this season and are desperate for a victory at the moment.

Wellington Phoenix are currently in 11th place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The New Zealand outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Western Sydney Wanderers last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Melbourne Victory are rooted to the bottom of the A-League table at the moment and cannot afford to lose this game. The Melbourne side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Newcastle Jets and has plenty of work to do this week.

"We've got a big job ahead of us, I've got a big job ahead of me and we've got to turn it around." #MVCvNEW #ALeague — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) February 21, 2021

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have an excellent record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 20 matches out of a total of 40 games played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed only nine victories against Melbourne Victory and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams in March last year ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Wellington Phoenix. Melbourne Victory put in a dismal performance on the day and will have to do a better job this week.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-D-W

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: D-L-L-W-L

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Melbourne Victory have a strong squad

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have a new-look squad this season and will want their recruits to make a statement in this fixture. Marco Rojas suffered an injury last week and remains a doubt for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Marco Rojas

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix have a few injury concerns

Wellington Phoenix

Tomer Hemed, Jaushua Sautirio, and Luke DeVere are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. David Ball served his suspension against Western Sydney Wanderers and is available for this match.

Injured: Tomer Hemed, Jaushua Sautirio, Luke DeVere

Doubtful: None

Suspended: David Ball

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Adama Traore, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

What a match it was!



Read our match report and re-live the excitement of our epic clash with the Wanderers tonight.#WELvWSW | 🟡 2-2 ⚫️ — Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) February 21, 2021

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Liam McGing, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Ulises Davila, Reno Piscopo; Ben Waine, Mirza Muratovic

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have shown glimpses of their potential this season but are yet to find their feet in the A-League. With Tomer Hemed unavailable for this game, the likes of Ulises Davila and Reno Piscopo will have to step up for the New Zealand outfit.

Melbourne Victory have struggled this season and will need to turn their season around in the coming weeks. Wellington Phoenix are the better team at the moment and hold a slight edge going into this match.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-2 Wellington Phoenix

