Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another important fixture this week as Melbourne Victory take on Western Sydney Wanderers at the Marvel Stadium on Friday. Both teams have struggled in recent weeks and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers are in sixth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent in recent weeks. The Wanderers suffered a 2-1 defeat against Brisbane Roar in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways in this game.

Melbourne Victory have endured a miserable campaign so far and currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league table. The home side was thrashed by local rivals Melbourne City last week and cannot afford another defeat in this fixture.

Steve Kean has outlined his intentions as interim Head Coach and provided an update on our sidelined players

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a good record against Western Sydney Wanderers and have won 13 games out of a total of 24 matches played between the two teams. Western Sydney Wanderers have managed only seven victories against Melbourne Victory and will have to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Western Sydney Wanderers. Both teams have not been at their best in recent weeks and will need to step up in this fixture.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-D-L

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L-D-D-D-L

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Melbourne Victory need to win this game

Melbourne Victory

Adama Traore was sent off against Melbourne City over the weekend and is suspended for this fixture. Ryan Shotton and Rudy Gestede have made progress with their recoveries but might not feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ryan Shotton, Rudy Gestede

Suspended: Adama Traore

Nicolai Muller is in excellent form

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic currently has a shoulder injury to contend with and will be unable to take the field in this game. Tass Mourdoukoutas has recovered from his knock and will be able to participate in this match.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Lleyton Brooks, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

"It's an honour every time I put on the Red & Black jersey and I'm ready to repay the faith the coach, members and fans have had in me since my debut" - Tate Russell

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Melbourne Victory have endured one of the worst campaigns in their history in the A-League and will need a miracle to turn their season around. The home side conceded an astonishing seven goals against Melbourne City last week and cannot afford another catastrophe on Friday.

Western Sydney Wanderers have not managed a victory in their last five games and will need to win this fixture. The Wanderers are the better team at the moment and should be able to take all three points away from this match.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 3-1 Melbourne Victory

