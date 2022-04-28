×
Create
Notifications

"Messi effect is insane" "Winning the UCL" - Fans react hilariously to fresh update on PSG futures of Pochettino and Mbappe

PSG fans react to latest updates
PSG fans react to latest updates
Matthew Guyett
Matthew Guyett
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified Apr 28, 2022 09:02 PM IST
News

(PSG) fans have reacted humorously to fresh updates on the futures of manager Mauricio Pochettino and star man Kylian Mbappe.

Pochettino has told reports that he will remain at the Parc des Princes next season (via Fabrizio Romano):

“As of today, I’m 100% staying - and same for Kylian Mbappé.”

Mbappe's future has been under intense speculation with a move to La Liga leaders Real Madrid heavily rumored.

But having held talks with Los Blancos and PSG over his next career move, it appears the French star is swaying towards staying in Paris.

As for Pochettino, the Argentinian manager was booed by the Parc des Princes faithful on the day the club won their eleventh Ligue 1 title. The following day, Le Parisien (via GFFN) reported that he was heading out of the club with both the PSG board and Pochettino himself keen on ending things.

But his words over his own future and Mbappe's seem to suggest that they will both remain at the club next season.

A portion of PSG fans have hilariously mocked their manager, whom some believe shouldn't be in charge of the side.

Here are some of the reactions to Pochettino's statement on April 28:

@FabrizioRomano Messi effect is insane
@PSGhub @Tanziloic If Mbappe and poch stay and we sign 2 good midfielders we’re winning UCl
@PSGhub @Tanziloic Messi def went to poch and begged for Mbappe to stay
@managingmadrid @KiyanSo Poch saying mbappe staying 100% 😞It’s over
@PSGhub If this is true I'll take poch for another year if mbappe stays
@PSGhub Poch please leave.. You are the worst coach I have ever seen since I watched football.. Psg might win matches in league but the quality of football is so horrible.. Your coaching style is just hoping mbappe score goals..He doesn't know how to use messi at all
@theMadridZone @hadrien_grenier Funny thing is pochetino genuinely knows nothing about the situation
@theMadridZone @hadrien_grenier You won’t even be at that tin pot club next season
@theMadridZone @hadrien_grenier 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 he is talking about his feeling not Mbappe's feeling
@theMadridZone @hadrien_grenier Pure waffle man. This guy know nothing lol

Mauricio Pochettino can expect departures at PSG

Di Maria and Neymar may be offloaded this summer
Di Maria and Neymar may be offloaded this summer

With news that the Argentine expects to stay at the Parc des Princes, attention will turn to the summer transfer window having already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title.

A number of departures are anticipated at the Ligue 1 champions. Angel Di Maria is in talks with Juventus over a move with his contract expiring this summer (via Football Italia),

Sky Sports (per AS) reports that the club are looking to offload Neymar Jr. and have slapped a €90 million fee on the forward. The Brazilian has been at Paris since 2017 when he made a world-record €222 million move from Barcelona.

Another player who could be on his way out is veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas. According to L'Equipe (via Get French Football News), the Costa Rican is set to depart having rotated throughout the season with Gianluigi Donnarumma.

L'Equipe (via Get Football France News) also reports that Julian Draxler will finally leave the Parc des Princes, having found game time hard to come by in recent seasons.

Also Read Article Continues below

The German midfielder has interest from Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen whilst La Liga side Sevilla are in the mix as well.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी