“Messi should sue that dusted club” - Fans react as PSG’s official store continue to sell Lionel Messi shirts

Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2022–23 season but PSG are still selling team shirts with his name on the back in their stores. Hence, as the news went viral, football fans quickly came forward to share their opinions on social media.

The Argentine playmaker joined Les Parisien in August 2021 as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. Playing at the Parc des Princes for two years, Messi scored a total of 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 75 games.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner announced his departure from PSG on a free transfer at the end of last season, joining David Beckham's Inter Miami last month.

However, Paris Saint-Germain are still selling his shirts in their stores. Football journalist, Dani Gil took to Twitter to address PSG's decision not to discontinue the sale of their former player.

"PSG still exploits the Messi brand on the shirt this season, despite the fact that the Argentine already left Paris two months ago." Dani Gil wrote on Twitter.

As the post was retweeted by Albiceleste Talk, fans quickly stormed the comments section with harsh reactions and opinions.

"They are still making money using Messi. Qatari fund seems isn’t enough" a fan commented on the social media post.

Here are a few more reactions to the post:

After Lionel Messi's departure, PSG has been eager to sell Kylian Mbappe before the end of the summer transfer window. The Frenchman has refused to sign an extension on his contract, which expires next summer.

Lionel Messi has had an excellent start at Inter Miami

Since arriving in the United States, Lionel Messi has become a hot topic. He has helped Inter Miami get back on track and the Herons are currently the frontrunners in the race for the Leagues Cup.

After making a blistering debut with an injury-time free-kick winner, Messi has scored seven goals in just four appearances for David Beckham's side. In addition to that, his game has drastically improved with the arrival of his former teammates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

In his most recent appearance for the Herons, Lionel Messi displayed his attacking prowess and elite mentality. He helped Inter Miami defeat FC Dallas on penalties to confirm a spot in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. In the eight-goal thriller, Messi scored twice and also converted his penalty in the shootout.