Mexico vs Canada prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final 2021

Mexico and Canada lock horns at NRG Stadium in Texas in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 for a place in Sunday's decider.

El Tri are unbeaten in the competition so far and have won each of their last three games since the opening day stalemate against Trinidad and Tobago.

The reigning champions also convincingly beat Honduras in the last round, with Rogelio Funes Mori, Jonathan dos Santos and Orbelin Pineda all combining to secure an emphatic 3-0 win.

Les Rouges, into their first semi-finals since 2007, have been very impressive, even without the services of young guns like Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David.

The 1-0 defeat to the US in the group stages has been the only blot on an otherwise pristine copybook as they look to book their place in the finals after more than two decades.

Mexico vs Canada Head-To-Head

Mexico have an overwhelmingly superior record against Canada, winning 21 of their 33 clashes and losing only thrice.

Les Rouges last beat El Tri way back in 2000, registering a narrow 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals of the Gold Cup.

Mexico Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Canada Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Mexico vs Canada Team News

Mexico

Gerardo Martino made two changes to his lineup against Honduras in the quarter-finals, with Nestor Araujo and Jonathan dos Santos replacing Carlos Salcedo and Erick Gutierrez respectively.

Both impressed, while Rogelio Funes Mori continues to fire on all the cylinders upfront, so Mexico are likely to retain this side for the semi-finals.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

#CanMNT striker Lucas Cavallini 🎙



"We're here to prove everyone wrong. We're here to show that Canada has changed now."



⚽ Mexico vs. #CanMNT

⏰ PRE-GAME: 9:30PM ET

📺 https://t.co/hishXepRT3 pic.twitter.com/dRe2KDlgrt — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) July 28, 2021

Canada

Ayo Akinola and Cyle Larin have been ruled out after picking up injuries in Canada's last group fixture, while Alphonso Davies was sidelined just before the start of the cup.

Still, the Reds have been very impressive so far, and might field the same lineup that beat Costa Rica in the last eight.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mexico vs Canada Predicted XI

Mexico (4-3-3): Alfredo Talavera; Luis Rodriguez, Nestor Araujo, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo; Jonathan Dos Santos, Héctor Herrera, Edson Alvarez; Jesús Corona, Rogelio Funes Mori, Orbelín Pineda.

Canada (3-4-3): Maxime Crepeau; Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miller; Richie Laryea, Stephen Eustaquio, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Tajon Buchanan; Junior Hoilett, Lucas Cavallini, Jonathan Osorio.

Mexico vs Canada Prediction

Canada have been absolutely rampant barring that narrow defeat against the United States. However, Mexico have more experience in their squad, which could help them secure a slim victory.

Prediction: Mexico 2-1 Canada

