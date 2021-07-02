Mexico vs Nigeria prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Mexico are set to play Nigeria at the United Airlines Field at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday in an international friendly game.

Mexico come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Thomas Christiansen's Panama on Wednesday. Goals from Real Betis winger Diego Lainez, Monterrey centre-back Cesar Montes and America striker Henry Martin ensured victory for Gerardo Martino's Mexico.

Nigeria, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Toni Conceicao's Cameroon last month. Despite the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Ahmed Musa starting the game, Nigeria couldn't find a way past the Cameroon defence.

Mexico vs Nigeria Head-to-Head

In five head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Mexico have won two games and drawn three.

In LA, we are training hard for our match against!!🇳🇬🔥



Come on!!!😬🤩#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/fcbSa9gv3j — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) July 2, 2021

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2014 in an international friendly game, with the match ending in a 0-0 draw.

Mexico form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Nigeria form guide: D-L-W-W-D

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 young players who could become household names after the tournament

Mexico vs Nigeria Team News

Mexico

Mexico manager Gerardo Martino has named the squad for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Experience in the squad comes from the likes of Monterrey centre-back Hector Moreno, LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera and Napoli forward Hirving Lozano. Veteran midfielder Andres Guardado and Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro are both out due to injuries.

There could be potential debuts for Pachuca right-back Kevin Alvarez, Pachuca midfielder Erick Sanchez, Santos Laguna midfielder Alan Cervantes and Monterrey striker Rogelio Funes Mori.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nigeria

Meanwhile, Nigeria have announced a 23-man home-based squad for the game against Mexico. This includes Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble, young Abia Warriors defender Adeleke Adekunle and Enyimba forward Anayo Iwuala.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mexico vs Nigeria Predicted XI

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfredo Talavera, Luis Rodriguez, Gilberto Sepulveda, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, Edson Alvarez, Orbelin Pineda, Erick Gutierrez, Jesus Corona, Rogelio Funes Mori, Hirving Lozano

Nigeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): John Noble, Enyinnaya Kazie, Olisa Ndah, Adekunle Adeleke, Tebo Franklin Degaulle, Anthony Shimaga, Samuel Nnoshiri, Seth Mayi, Ibrahim Olawoyin, Sunday Adetunji, Anayo Iwuala

Mexico vs Nigeria Prediction

Mexico have named a strong squad for the Gold Cup. Napoli forward Hirving Lozano enjoyed a good season in Serie A, while the likes of Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez and Porto winger Jesus Corona could prove to be key as well.

Nigeria, on the other hand, have an inexperienced squad. This game will be a good opportunity for young players to represent their national team, and this experience could prove to be vital.

Mexico should be able to win here.

Prediction: Mexico 3-0 Nigeria

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Help us improve our previews and prediction section. Take a 30 second survey now

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Abhinav Anand