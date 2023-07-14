Mexico vs Panama Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2023

2021 finalists Mexico will meet Panama at the SoFi Stadium in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup final on Sunday.

Mexico have made it to the final of the competition for the third time in a row and will look to lift the title this time around after finishing as the runners-up in the previous edition.

They recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Jamaica in the semi-finals thanks to first-half goals from Henry Martín, Luis Chávez, and a late goal from Roberto Alvarado.

Panama pulled off the biggest upset of the competition as they defeated reigning champions the USA 5-4 on penalties in the semi-finals. It was a close game with Iván Anderson scoring the goal of the game in the first half of extra time. In-form striker Jesus Ferreira equalized just six minutes later as the match ended 1-1 after extra time.

Cristian Roldan and Ferreira missed from the spot in the shootout as Panama made it to the final for the first time since 2013.

Mexico vs Panama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 41 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1937. Mexico have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals with 24 wins. Panama have five wins to their name and 12 games have ended in draws.

They have met five times in the Gold Cup and the head-to-head record is even at the moment with two wins for both teams and one game has ended in a draw.

Mexico are unbeaten in their last 13 meetings against Panama, recording 11 wins in that period. They have kept nine clean sheets in these games as well.

Mexico have kept three clean sheets in five games in the competition thus far, and Panama, meanwhile, have one clean sheet in these games.

Mexico have outscored Panama 12-11 in five games in the competition thus far.

Mexico vs Panama Prediction

El Tri have made it to the final of the Gold Cup in four of the last five editions. They have enjoyed a good run in the competition thus far, scoring at least two goals in four of the five games.

Los Canaleros have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition thus far and displayed good resolve in their semi-finals to come out on top against USA in the penalty shootout. They will look to continue this form in the title decider.

Mexico are unbeaten against Panama since 2013, who have failed to score in four of their last five games against the eight-time champions. Mexico came out on top in the CONCACAF Nations League third-place clash last month.

Considering the current form of the two teams, we expect the match to be closely contested. Mexico, with their solid record in the competition, are expected to come out on top, with the game likely to go into extra time.

Prediction: Mexico 2-1 Panama

Mexico vs Panama Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mexico to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ismael Díaz to score or assist any time - Yes