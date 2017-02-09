Mesut Ozil told to leave Arsenal for Bayern Munich by former German great

The German international could become Bayern Munich's most expensive signing as of yet.

Michael Ballack has some advice for Mesut Ozil

What’s the story?

With just 18 months left on his contract with Arsenal, former German international Michael Ballack has advised Mesut Ozil to switch to the Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich in the summer. In an interview with Sports Bild, The former Chelsea midfielder stated that Ozil has a better chance of winning titles with the Bundesliga club than with the Gunners.

"Mesut is an amazing player. He knows that he is one of the undisputed stars at Arsenal," Ballack told Sports Bild.

"A lot of clubs would love to have him.

"But if he wants to win a major title, he has a bigger chance to achieve that at Bayern."

With increased competition and the pressure of bringing in world class players, Ballack believes that Bayern Munich will be stepping up their game and spending a lot more than they ever have in the past on players. Mesut Ozil has been in negotiations over the last few weeks with Arsenal regarding his future at the club but has yet to put pen to paper.

In case you didn’t know...

After coming to the fore at Real Madrid, the decorated German playmaker joined the Gunners in September 2013 on a five-year deal for a sum of £42.5 million. Ozil hit the ground running scoring 5 and assisting 9 in his first season with the London club. Ozil went from strength to strength as he ended the 2015-16 season with 6 goals and 19 assists. He also won the Arsenal player of the season and Premier League top assists that season.

Ozil has managed to lift two FA Cups and a Community Shield in his three seasons at Arsenal, but the one thing that has eluded him so far is the Premier League title which the Gunners have time and time faltered to conquer. Arsenal are currently in 4th place and 12 points behind Chelsea on the Premier League table.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal’s failure to win major titles over the years could cost them the services of Mesut Ozil who has been the club’s stand-out performers ever since he joined the London club. Ballack’s statements regarding Ozil make absolute sense as the 28-year-old’s ambition to win major titles like Champions League with the Gunners look distant at the moment.

What next?

Ozil is currently on a wage bill of £140,000 per week at Arsenal. And in case Mesut Ozil declines a new offer from Arsenal and chooses to join Bayern Munich, the German international could become the club’s most expensive signing ever.

Sportskeeda’s take

With Arsenal's two-star players Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez yet to commit to their future with the club, Arsene Wenger has a tough task ahead to keep both players at the Emirates. Arsenal chances of winning the Premier League trophy looks bleak at the moment and this could also be a deal breaker in the duo’s contract negotiations.