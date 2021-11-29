Michael Carrick's bold decisions pay off as Manchester United hold Chelsea

The past week has been crucial for Manchester United following the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The club has, however, surprisingly gone through it smoothly.

The Red Devils faced two big games in the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League against Villarreal and Chelsea, respectively. But they managed to hold their own against both opponents.

Interim manager Michael Carrick was tasked with keeping the ship steady before the appointment of an interim manager and he hasn’t disappointed at all.

Not only did Manchester United beat Villarreal to qualify for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, but they also held Chelsea to a draw at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United hold their own against Chelsea

Manchester United were huge underdogs during Sunday’s game against Chelsea but they were able to steal a point on the road.

Carrick clearly had a game plan, which was to sit back and play on the counter-attack. The former midfielder picked a team that had legs and it nearly worked to perfection.

Jadon Sancho’s goal came as a result of the pressure he applied on Jorginho to commit a forced mistake. If not for Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s thoughtless tackle on Thiago Silva, the Red Devils would’ve walked away with the three points.

This is a team that has been under-coached for so long but there was a bit of organization in how they played against Chelsea. That is something Ralf Rangnick will look to build on.

Carrick steadied the ship after taking charge

As the caretaker manager of Manchester United, the 40-year-old Carrick certainly showed some guts by making big decisions. He dropped Bruno Fernandes during midweek’s Champions League game against Villarreal and also left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench against Chelsea.

For a complete novice who’s still learning on the job, these were big decisions and it only goes to show that he has the temperament to be decisive.

"I'm disappointed actually," Carrick told Sky Sports after the game against Chelsea. "When you are in front in a game like this to have it taken away is disappointing.

“I'm proud of the players and the group all week," he added. "In a difficult situation we tried to make the best of it. But there is that little bitter feeling. We came to win the game. A little disappointed, I can't lie.”

Rangnick has a big job on his hands but at least he is taking over a team with some stability and he has to thank Carrick for that.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee