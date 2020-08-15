Michael Owen and Dimitar Berbatov predict Manchester City vs Lyon's result in the UEFA Champions League

Manchester United and Liverpool legends Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Owen have weighed in with their predictions for Manchester City's UEFA Champions League clash with Olympique Lyon on Saturday night.

The Citizens, fresh off being dethroned as the champions of England, have looked in excellent touch in Europe and registered a statement victory after knocking out 13-time European champions Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola's side hope to capture the elusive UCL trophy and become the champions of the continent.

100 - Manchester City are the first team in the top five European leagues to score 100 goals in all competitions this season. Juggernaut. pic.twitter.com/vizp7CNtQL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 26, 2020

Lyon, on the other hand, emerged as shock victors in their two-legged tie with Italian champions Juventus en route the quarter-finals of the competition. The two clubs are set for a showdown in Portugal on Saturday.

Berbatov, Owen back Manchester City to win

Former United forward Dimitar Berbatov

Revealing their predictions for the quarter-finals, both Berbatov and Owen have backed Manchester City to win their clash against Lyon.

The ex-Manchester United Bulgarian, in particular, feels that City will go through to the next round unscathed, predicting a 3-0 for Guardiola's men. Speaking to Betfair, he expressed;

"I think [Manchester] City will be so highly motivated, especially after knocking out [Real] Madrid. Pep Guardiola will have them perfectly prepared. If Sergio Aguero is fit they will have even more firepower, and they should just be too strong. All credit to Lyon, they have been disciplined and have played well, but City are a top team."

2 - Real Madrid have lost both legs of a Champions League knockout tie for the first time since 2008-09, when they lost both home and away against Liverpool in the Last 16. Departures. #MCIRMA pic.twitter.com/q3rAHTKmUS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 7, 2020

Sergio Aguero is currently facing a terrible knee issue which saw him miss out on games towards the back end of their campaign, including European ties.

Former Liverpool striker Owen similarly predicted a Manchester City rout, backing them to win 3-1 on the night against a fearless Lyon side. Speaking to BetVictor, the Englishman claimed that the win over Real Madrid is sure to boost their morale, saying;

"Manchester City are the only remaining English team in the tournament and their victory over 13 times champions, Real Madrid in the last round, was their best and most accomplished victory in a Champions League knockout tie."

City inflicted defeat upon record UCL winners Real Madrid

He added that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's experience in the competition would be hugely beneficial to his side. He continued;

"Pep Guardiola knows from first-hand experience as both a player and a manager, just how difficult this competition is to win and their status as favourites is well deserved. City will never have a better chance to finally achieve the ultimate goal of their Abu Dhabi-based owners and I’m predicting a 3-1 win for Manchester City in this one."

Ex-Arsenal player Charlie Nicholas echoed Owen's thoughts on the game, predicting a 3-1 win for the Citizens as well. The Scot believes that although it would be a challenging prospect of going all the way to the final and winning it, going past Lyon shouldn't be an issue for Manchester City. He said;

"The hard bit is getting to the final and winning it, but I can see City going past Lyon with ease in this one."

The two clubs will face-off at the Estádio José Alvalade on Saturday and vie for a spot in the final four of the competition alongside PSG, RB Leipzig, and Bayern Munich.

