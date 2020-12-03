Michael Owen includes Liverpool, Chelsea among four contenders for the Premier League

Michael Owen has named four contenders for the Premier League title this season. The former Liverpool footballer believes the Reds will be battling it out with Chelsea, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur for the top spot.

Liverpool are currently second in the league table behind Spurs on goal difference after ten games. Chelsea are third, two points behind the leaders, while City are 12th, six points from the top of the table, albeit with a game in hand. It is already clear that this season will be closely contested, with Jose Mourinho’s Spurs showing great promise at the start.

However, it would be unwise to rule out the reigning champions too. Liverpool have been crippled with injuries this season and are already missing their talismanic defender Virgil van Dijk.

Yet, the Reds have the pedigree of champions and are already showing signs of their indomitable spirit from last season.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have improved in leaps and bounds under Frank Lampard. And even though City are lagging behind the pile at the moment, Pep Guardiola’s wards continue to be a force to reckon with.

We have EIGHT players nominated for the @UEFAcom fans Mens' #TeamOfTheYear 🙌



Get voting, Reds 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 3, 2020

The former Liverpool striker has high expectations from Chelsea

The former Liverpool striker believes that the race for the Premier League title is wide open this season.

"If ever there was a season where you think a team could win it who you didn’t fancy at the start, it’s this one. It’s wide open right now."

However, Owen selected four contenders who could lift the coveted trophy at the end of the season.

Advertisement

But I still narrow it down to four teams: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, and Tottenham. Chelsea have a great shout.

The former Liverpool footballer reserved the best of praise for Chelsea and their boss Lampard:

"Chelsea are looking very good, Lampard has got them playing really well. They’re obviously doing well in the Premier League, but they’re flying in Europe."

The Blues gave a fantastic account of themselves against Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League in midweek. Owen was very impressed with Olivier Giroud and pointed out that Chelsea’s squad depth made them one of the favorites for the league.

"They made nine changes against Sevilla and were still brilliant. What a squad they’ve got. Giroud is probably the third choice striker at Chelsea and that shows their strength in depth. He has much better movement than he’s given credit for. It was a masterclass of finishing. It was pure class from Giroud tonight."