Michael Owen predicts the result for Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Chelsea prepare to host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in what promises to be an intriguing Premier League fixture. The Blues have lost three of their last four league games and slipped to eighth position in the league standings, with the 3-1 defeat against arch-rivals Arsenal severely denting their title aspirations.

Former Liverpool and Manchester United star Michael Owen discussed Chelsea's recent form and tipped Frank Lampard's side to record a victory against a high flying Aston Villa side. Led by Jack Grealish, the Villains have exceeded expectations this season and are level on points with Chelsea despite playing two games fewer.

In his BetVictor column, Owen admitted that the pressure is on Chelsea to record a victory after damaging defeats against Wolves, Everton and Arsenal.

“Frank Lampard will be looking to get three points on the board to keep his side’s outside chance of Premier League glory alive."

“The Blues have been suspect at the back on occasion and will have to be wary of an Aston Villa side that if given the chance, can do some damage on the counter-attack."

“I think this could be an open match. Villa certainly have the tools to unlock most defenses, however, I reckon Chelsea will have just too much going forward and I fancy them to take all three points.”

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard under immense pressure to turn around Blues' fortunes

Frank Lampard enjoyed a decent first season with Chelsea and was backed heavily in the summer of 2020. The Blues splashed in excess of £200 million on several new faces, but it could be argued that not all their signings have proved their money's worth so far.

While Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy have shown flashes of brilliance, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have blown hot and cold this far. Lampard's team selection has also been scrutinized in recent weeks, with the Englishman's decision to play Werner out on the wings not paying dividends so far.

Chelsea will look to return to winning ways swiftly, but Aston Villa have already beaten the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal this season and will look to scalp another feather in their cap.

