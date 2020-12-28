Cristiano Ronaldo 'wins' Player of the Year but gives award to Robert Lewandowski in incredible gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most talked-about footballers of all time. The Portuguese talisman has been on the top of his game for nearly two decades now and has shown no signs of slowing down. Having won several personal accolades over the course of his illustrious career, the Juventus striker won hearts across the world of football with his recent gesture.

Tuttosport claim that Cristiano Ronaldo was named Globe Soccer 'Player of the Year', but the Portuguese star gave up the award to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in a heartwarming gesture. The Polish striker spearheaded the Bavarian giants to the treble and was named FIFA Men's Player of the Year and UEFA Men's Player of the Year in 2020.

Couldn’t be happier with tonight’s award! As I’m about to celebrate my 20th year as a professional footballer, Globe Soccer Player Of The Century is a recognition that I receive with so much joy and pride!@Globe_Soccer #globesoccer pic.twitter.com/sAIl3V8ezz — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 27, 2020

Due to his popularity, Cristiano Ronaldo won the fan vote for the Globe Soccer Player of the Year award, but the 35-year-old acknowledged Lewandowski's achievements this year and gave up the award to the Polish striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo named Globe Soccer Player of the Century

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, was present in the award ceremony to collect his Globe Soccer Player of the Century award and gave his thoughts after picking up the prized accolade.

"For 20 consecutive years I have played and scored as a professional, I didn't know there was another record to beat. It's a pleasure to hear about the records, I have achieved all this but without my teammates, without a great team, I would not have achieved these records."

"It is an exceptional achievement. It gives me the motivation to move forward. To be named the best is a great honour, I hope that this situation is over next year and that we can have more fun, thank you very much. I hope to still be able to play for more years."

The moment Cristiano Ronaldo was named Player of the Century at the Globe Soccer Awards 🐐 pic.twitter.com/i2kqiRRL5V — Goal (@goal) December 27, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has aged like fine wine and been in stunning form for Juventus this season. The Bianconeri have struggled under Andrea Pirlo, but the Portuguese star has been in exemplary goalscoring touch and looks set to spearhead his side to greater heights in 2021.

