Midtjylland vs Hibernian Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Modified Jul 23, 2025 08:28 GMT
Real Sociedad de Futbol v FC Midtjylland - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off Second Leg - Source: Getty
Midtjylland and Hibernian lock horns in the Europa League qualifiers

Midtjylland will invite Hibernian to the MCH Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round on Thursday. The Wolves were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoffs last season and were dropped to the UEFA Conference League. The visitors did not make it to the European qualifiers last season.

The hosts played their first competitive match of the season last week and were held to a 3-3 draw by Odense Boldklub in their Danish Superliga campaign opener. Franculino Djú bagged a brace, and Adam Buksa scored late in the first half.

Hibs last played in the European qualifiers in the 2023-24 Conference League. They were eliminated from the playoffs, suffering an 8-0 loss on aggregate to Aston Villa. They will play their first competitive match of the season after concluding the 2024-25 campaign on a three-game winless run.

Midtjylland vs Hibernian Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams will meet for the first time.
  • The hosts have squared off against Scottish teams four times thus far. They have registered just one win while suffering two losses.
  • The visitors have met Danish teams six times in all competitions. All games have produced conclusive results, with four wins for Hibs.
  • The Wolves are unbeaten in their last six competitive games, recording four wins. They have also scored at least three goals in four games in that period.
  • Hibs have won just one of their last five competitive games. They have conceded at least two goals in three games in that period.
  • The hosts last played in the Europa League qualifiers in the 2018-19 campaign. They played Rangers in the second qualifying round that season and lost 7-3 on aggregate.
Midtjylland vs Hibernian Prediction

The Wolves are unbeaten in their last five home games in all competitions, recording four wins. They have scored at least three goals in each of these games and will look to continue that form. They are unbeaten in their last six home games in European qualifiers, recording four wins and keeping three clean sheets.

Hibs have won just one of their last six competitive away games, suffering three defeats. They are winless in their last four away games in European qualifiers, suffering three defeats, and will look to improve upon that record.

The Wolves scored three goals in their campaign opener last week and will look to continue that form here. The visitors will play for the first time this season and might be a bit rusty. With that in mind and considering the hosts' better record in European competitions, we back them to register a win.

Prediction: Midtjylland 2-1 Hibernian

Midtjylland vs Hibernian Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Midtjylland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

