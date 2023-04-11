“Might as well not watch” “Logging out” - Manchester City fans slam Peo Guardiola for starting ‘dreadful’ star against Bayern Munich

Manchester City fans on Twitter are fuming after seeing Manuel Akanji named in the starting line-up for their the UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich at the Etihad. The high-voltage European showdown will start in an hour.

Ederson starts in goal for the Cityzens. John Stones, Ruben Dias, and Nathan Ake are alongside Akanji in a back four. Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, and Ilkay Gundogan are the three midfielders named by Pep Guardiola.

Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish start alongside the prolific Norwegian Erling Haaland.

Fans, however, are unable to fathom Guardiola's decision to start Akanji a start in such an important game. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Ah yes Akanji starts! Might as well not even watch today. He is going to be dreadful."

Another claimed:

"Logging out Akanji’s starting again."

Akanji has kept 15 clean sheets in 34 matches for the Cityzens so far this season. However, fans are certainly doubtful about his ability to tackle the Bavarians.

Here are some of the best reactions from Manchester City fans across Twitter as Manuel Akanji starts against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaks ahead of the clash against Bayern Munich

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has outlined his journey in the UEFA Champions League with City. Guardiola claimed that when he arrived, the expectation from his was to win the tournament.

While he hasn't managed to do that so far, Guardiola claimed that the opponents his team have had to face over the years in the latter stages of the tournament have also been difficult.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against the Bavarians, Guardiola said (via Sky Sports):

"It’s an honour to be here, against an elite club like Bayern Munich. We are happy to be here. You have to deserve it. Six, seven years ago when I arrived here - ‘you are here to win the Champions League’. It comes every season."

He added:

"We tried every season but there are teams you face who are good too, and they want to win it too. We want to try but that doesn’t mean we’re going to win. Jack Nicklaus, how many majors did he play in his career? 120? How many did he win? Eighteen - wow. He lost more than he won. Michael Jordan, the best athlete, won six NBA titles. How many years did he play? Sixteen? He lost more than he won. These games are so difficult. The important thing is to be here, compete well and do our best."

Manchester City defeated Bundesliga club RB Leipzig by an aggregate scoreline of 8-1 in the round of 16 of the competition. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, ousted PSG by an aggregate of 3-0.

