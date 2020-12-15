Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have reached crisis point after Burnley defeat

Arsenal have now gone over a month without winning a game in the Premier League. Since defeating Manchester United on November 1, the Gunners have seen their form in the league fall off a cliff.

That win at Old Trafford now looks like one that was earned through fortuitous circumstances rather than a result earned on merit. On Sunday, Arsenal once again lost to Burnley, stretching their winless run in the league to five games.

It was yet another disappointing result at the Emirates and watching the team play is becoming a frustrating affair. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal tenure started very well but the Spaniard has been clueless in his attempts to solve the team’s underperformance in recent weeks.

While Arsenal’s form in the Europa League has been impressive – the Gunners won all six of their games in the group stage – they have been dreadful in the Premier League.

Another disappointing outing for Arsenal

On Sunday, they turned in another lifeless performance at the Emirates as Burnley walked away with all three points. Sean Dyke’s side was aided by an avoidable red card received by Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss midfielder is walking evidence of everything that is wrong with Arsenal at the moment. With summer signing Thomas Partey injured, Arteta picked a midfield pivot of Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny.

While both players are industrious, they lack the technicality and foresight to break opposition defences. Burnley came into the match with a clear game plan – to sit back and play on the counter-attack. And it worked to perfection.

Despite dominating possession, Arsenal never looked dangerous up front. And once Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s own goal went in after 73 minutes, it was obvious there was no way back for the Gunners.

Arenal close to crisis level

Arsenal’s latest loss sees them drop to 15th on the Premier League table and just five points above the relegation places.

For a club that started the season aiming to challenge for trophies, they are gradually reaching crisis level.

“It's another really disappointing defeat because of the way we performed, the way we completely dominated the game, the chances we generated," Arteta told Arsenal.com in the aftermath of the Burnley game.

"They had zero shots on target but instead we lost the game. Obviously, the red card changes the game completely. Still, we have to defend the set-piece better and we had some really good moments with 10 men.”

There seemed to be signs of progress last season when Arteta led Arsenal to win the FA Cup and Community Shield. However, recent results have been unacceptable and unless things change very quickly, the Spaniard could soon face the sack.