Mikel Arteta on the brink as Arsenal edge towards early crisis after Chelsea defeat

Arsenal are much closer to a crisis than their fans think after the Gunners lost their first two Premier League matches of the 2021-22 season. This is only the third time the North London outfit have lost their first two league games of a season, and, in truth, things could get messier in the coming weeks.

Mikel Arteta’s side have shown little signs of improvement in the last 24 months, and Sunday’s game was no different. The Gunners looked completely gutless and clueless against Chelsea.

By the time the half-hour mark came, the Blues were already two goals to the good. It was too easy for Thomas Tuchel’s side, which is a damning assessment of how poor Arsenal were on the night.

Arsenal comprehensively beaten by Chelsea

There was a time when matches between Arsenal and Chelsea were as competitive as duels in the fighting pits in ancient Greece. However, Sunday’s encounter was far from that.

It was a complete mismatch. Romelu Lukaku constantly bullied Pablo Mari, while Kai Havertz and Mason Mount had complete joy throughout the game on either flank. On the other side, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpelicueta and Andreas Christensen were rarely troubled by Arsenal's inexperienced attackers.

The game was won in the first 35 minutes, when Lukaku and Reece James scored to give Chelsea an early 2-0 lead. Thereafter, the Blues never really felt threatened in what was eventually a very comprehensive victory on the road.

Mikel Arteta on the brink

With no wins in his first two league matches, Mikel Arteta has very little to cling on to. The Spaniard has spent over £120 million this summer, but results are yet to improve.

He might be a popular figure around the Emirates, but it’s clear he could be heading towards the exit door if such poor results continue.

“Chelsea were the better team,” the Arsenal manager admitted in his post-match press conference, as quoted by the Guardian. "When they play at their best, which they did today, they are the champions of Europe. They have world-class players, and to match that level is difficult, but my team never gave up. Our attitude was exceptional."

“We were missing nine big, big, players, and I see a lot of positives. It’s a difficult moment, but I saw a good reaction to falling behind. My team are playing with a lot of courage. They are trying their best.”

Arsenal will face Manchester City next week, and another defeat could seal Arteta’s fate at the club. He could actually be a goner by this time next week.

