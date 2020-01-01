×
Mikel Arteta to have the final say in Granit Xhaka's move, Inter Milan keen on signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more: Arsenal transfer news roundup, 1st January 2020

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Rumors
Published Jan 01, 2020
Jan 01, 2020 IST

Arteta could bring in a few reinforcements this winter
Arteta could bring in a few reinforcements this winter

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Arsenal transfer news roundup!

The January transfer window is officially open for English Premier League clubs and Arsenal have been linked to signing a couple of players. Mikel Arteta will be desperate to boost the depth of his squad in order to improve the team's performance.

Furthermore, if Calum Chambers is confirmed to have suffered a serious knee injury, it could force Arteta to search for a defender this winter. On that note, here are the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding the club.

Mikel Arteta will have the final say in Granit Xhaka's possible move to Hertha Berlin

Arteta might forbid Xhaka from leaving Arsenal
Arteta might forbid Xhaka from leaving Arsenal

Previously, it was reported that Granit Xhaka had agreed to the terms offered by Hertha Berlin as the player looked to leave his current club. According to the Independent, Die Alte Dame are proposing a loan deal before signing the Swiss midfielder permanently for £25 million.

While the terms seem to be finalised between the German club and Xhaka, Arteta will have the final say on whether his move goes through. Since arriving at Arsenal, the manager has spoken highly of the 27-year-old and is adamant that the player stays in North London.

Inter Milan become the latest club keen on signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Inter Milan join the race to sign Aubameyang
Inter Milan join the race to sign Aubameyang

The Mirror are reporting that Serie A club Inter Milan are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The striker is also pursued by La Liga clubs, Barcelona and Real Madrid. With 18 months left on his contract, Arsenal are struggling to keep their top scorer at the club.

The report adds that the Gunners will not be selling Aubameyang this month. The Gabonese has scored 13 Premier League goals this season and was a recipient of the Golden Boot last season. With his excellent goal-scoring records, the 30-year-old is one of the most valuable players in the team.

Shkodran Mustafi tipped to be sold soon

Mustafi could leave the Gunners soon
Mustafi could leave the Gunners soon

In the eyes of the majority of the fans, Shkodran Mustafi is one of the worst signings made by the club. His performances for Arsenal have often been seen as a calamity and he is unlikely to have a long-term future at Arsenal.

The Gunners have been linked with signing Dayot Upamecano in the January transfer window and if the 21-year-old defender does arrive, there might not be any room for the German centre-back.

In lieu of his poor performances, former England international Stewart Robson has tipped Arteta to sell Mustafi extremely soon.

