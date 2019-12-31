Arsenal vs Manchester United: 3 things to watch out for | Premier League 2019-20

Dec 31, 2019

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Arsenal face Manchester United at the Emirates stadium on the New Year’s Day in a crucial English Premier League match. It would be a battle of wits between two young managers, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mikel Arteta.

It would be Arteta’s third match as the Arsenal manager, and he would definitely look to earn at least a point from it. Arsenal squandered a 1-0 lead to concede two late goals against Chelsea last Sunday, and would try to put that heart-breaking defeat behind themselves. The improvement in their performance under the new manager was quite evident, but it can not be forgotten that they are at the 12th position in the league table with 24 points from 20 matches.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are fresh from their two successive victories against Newcastle United and Burnley, and would try to secure all three points against the Gunners too. They are at the 5th position in the league table with 31 points from 20 matches, and trail 4th placed Chelsea by four points. They should be hopeful of their chances of finishing within the top 4, but for that to happen, they would have to win crucial away matches.

We would now take a look at the three crucial factors to watch out for in tomorrow’s match:

#1 Mesut Ozil’s form

Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil had a splendid match against Chelsea, and would look forward to dominate the proceedings again versus Manchester United on Wednesday. Ozil played some deft one-touch passes in order to open up spaces in the final third against Chelsea, and the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette would again be expecting some nice passes from the maestro, who has played in 241 matches for Arsenal so far.

Solskjaer might play Nemanja Matic and Fred as the double pivot in order to negate the threat posed by Ozil. Matic especially, might be key man with his imposing size and work-rate, and might have a crucial role to play in containing Ozil. Ozil also has a tendency to veer towards the right flank and then deliver passes, and Brandon Williams, the young United left-back, would have some reasons to worry.

However, if Arsenal are to exert their supremacy in tomorrow’s match, their German playmaker must be at his inspiring best.

