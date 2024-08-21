Ml. Boleslav vs Paks Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2024 

Ml. Boleslav and Paks will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 22nd). The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Sigma Olomouc in the Czechia Chance Liga.

Matej Mikulenka and Jan Kliment scored either side of Vasil Kusej to give Olomouc a 2-1 lead at the break. Benson Sakala equalized in the 48th minute but Kliment secured the win when he completed his brace in injury time.

Boleslav will turn their focus to the continent and booked their spot at this stage of the Conference League with a 5-3 aggregate win over Hapoel Beer Sheva. A 1-1 draw at home was followed by a 3-1 away win in Israel in a game that saw their hosts finish the game with eight men.

Paks, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Nyiregyhaza in the Hungarian OTP Bank Liga. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Akos Kinyik and Erik Silye scoring either side of Oliver Tamas to help their side claim the win.

Atomcsapat booked their spot at this stage of the Conference League with a 5-2 aggregate win over Mornar. A 3-0 home win was followed by a 2-2 draw in Montenegro.

Ml. Boleslav vs Paks Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Ml. Boleslav's last five games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Pak's last five competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Boleslav are unbeaten in four home games played across competitions this season, keeping a clean sheet in all three wins.

Paks' 10 games across competitions this season have produced over 1.5 goals.

Ml. Boleslav vs Paks Prediction

Mlada Boleslav are making their debut in the Conference League and have been involved in high-scoring games.

Paks started their continental campaign this season in the UEFA Europa League and are on the cusp of making their tournament proper bow in a UEFA competition. Eleven of their historical 12 games in European competition have produced over 1.5 goals.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Ml. Boleslav 2-1 Paks

Ml. Boleslav vs Paks Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ml. Boleslav to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

