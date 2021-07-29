5 former Premier League winners who should move to MLS

There are plenty of Premier League players who have plied their trade in the MLS during the twilight of their careers. The likes of Wayne Rooney, Thierry Henry, David Beckham, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba have all played in North America before hanging up their boots.

Many big-name Premier League players to have played in the MLS had established themselves as stars in England and elsewhere in Europe. There are a few such active players who could move to the MLS to play for a year or two before hanging up their boots.

On that note, here's a look at five former Premier League-winning players who could prosper in the MLS:

#5 Shinji Kagawa

Shinji Kagawa

One of the few Japanese players to have won the Premier League, Shinji Kagawa won the competition in Sir Alex Ferguson's last campaign as the manager of Manchester United in 2013. Despite being used in a bit-part role, Kagawa was crucial for the Red Devils in the campaign, scoring six goals in 20 matches.

Kagawa joined Manchester United after winning two Bundesliga titles and a DFB-Pokal under Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund. The midfielder spent two seasons at United before returning to Dortmund, where he spent another four and a half years, winning the DFB-Pokal.

Now 32, Kagawa recently joined Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki FC on a contract till June 2022. After his contract expires, Kagawa could go and become a marquee signing in the MLS.

The MLS continues to be a destination for many of the game's biggest names as they reach the twilight of their careers. Kagawa could follow one of his old United teammates, Javier Hernandez, who caused a stir of sorts when he signed for LA Galaxy in the MLS.

It’s been tough training camp in Netherlands but I got great preparation for everything.

Make progress with team, let’s get ready for the next season.#sk23 #paok pic.twitter.com/R2eJLPK2Tv — Shinji Kagawa / 香川真司 (@S_Kagawa0317) July 26, 2021

#4 Samir Nasri

Samir Nasri

From a bitter fallout with Arsenal fans to winning two Premier League titles with Manchester City, Samir Nasri has embraced his status as one of the Premier League's most controversial characters.

Nasri came to the Premier League in 2008 when he joined Arsenal from Marseille for £14 million. He spent three years at the Emirates before moving to Manchester City in 2011 amid a fallout with Arsenal fans.

Nasri helped City clinch their first-ever Premier League title in his debut season at the club. His best goalscoring season for City came in 2013-14, when he bagged 11 goals in all competitions, helping City win their second domestic title under Manuel Pelligrini.

But injuries took a toll on his form, and Nasri was later sent on loan to Sevilla before being sold to Antalyaspor in 2017. Nasri was also found guilty of breaching UEFA's doping rules and was given an 18-month ban.

On this day in 2011, City signed Samir Nasri! ✍️🇫🇷



🏟️ 176 games

⚽ 27 goals

🎯 40 assists

🏆 2x Premier League

🏆 1x League Cup



How would you assess his time at the club? 🤔💙 #MCFC pic.twitter.com/ihpLfyT4SM — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) July 24, 2021

He had subsequent spells with West Ham and Anderlecht after his ban, but both ended in failures, and Nasri is now without a club. At 33, a move to the MLS could help Nasri reignite his career. He had already expressed his desire to play in the MLS in an interview in 2015. So a move now could help him get his career back on track

