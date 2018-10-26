×
Mo Salah receives present from fan after handing over his shirt following Champions League win 

Rachel
ANALYST
News
218   //    26 Oct 2018, 10:36 IST

Liverpool v FK Crvena Zvezda - UEFA Champions League Group C
Liverpool v FK Crvena Zvezda - UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the story?

Following Liverpool's 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in their Champions League group clash, Egyptian ace Mohamed Salah was seen handing over his shirt to a fan, who proceeded to give him a present in return.

In case you didn't know...

It was a great Champions League night for Liverpool as the Merseyside club went head-to-head with Serbian side Red Star Belgrade in a Group C game which ended with a comfortable 4-0 win for Jurgen Klopp's side. 

After facing defeat at the hands of Italian side Napoli in their previous Champions League clash, Liverpool went into the game with hopes of a recovery. 

The providers of the game were Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah who scored to give their side the win over their Serbian counterparts. 

It was a memorable night for Salah as he broke his four-game goal drought to silence his critics while also breaking multiple records.

The Egyptian scored two consecutive goals after Firmino opened their side's goal tally in the 20th minute.

With the goals, Mo Salah entered the record books at Anfield as the fastest player to score 50 goals in the history of the Merseyside club. 

The Egyptian also surpassed Brazilian and former Real Madrid legend Ronaldo in the number of goals scored in the UEFA Champions League.

The 76th minute of the game saw a penalty miss by Mane but he immediately made amends by scoring just four minutes later.

The heart of the matter

After the final whistle, Mo Salah was caught running over to a front row fan who held a sign for the Egyptian forward in Arabic.

The sign read, "I've come from Egypt for you". 

Salah then handed over his shirt to the woman and in exchange received a wrapped package. The present was revealed to be a £42 selection of candy from popular chocolatier Thornton's.


What's next?

Liverpool currently stand at the top of the Champions League Group C table, two points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain.

