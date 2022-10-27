Ajax 0-3 Liverpool: Liverpool player ratings as Mo Salah produces a scintillating display | Champions League 2022-23

Liverpool secured their knockout qualification following their 3-0 win over Ajax at the Johan Cryuff Arena in Amsterdam on Wednesday (October 26). Mohamed Salah's first-half goal eased Jurgen Klopp's side to play without pressure before adding second-half goals through Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott.

Napoli's victory over Rangers meant that Ajax will be competing in the Europa League knockouts this campaign.

It was nearly a dream start for the Dutch heavyweights when Alfred Schreuder's side used a long throw-in to full effect to set-up Steven Berghuis. The forward smashed the post after beating Alisson Becker after swift play.

After growing into the game, the Reds created their opening chance through Andy Robertson. The Scotland international's shot was parried away to safety by Remko Pasveer after a delicious through ball from Roberto Firmino to set Robertson up. Dusan Tadic was very close to opening the scoring, but it was the visitors who prevailed.

Jordan Henderson's brilliant outer-foot delivery found Salah inside the penalty box. Liverpool's number 11 chipped the ball over Pasveer to steer them into the lead in the 42nd minute. Two minutes after forging ahead, Firmino found Nunez unmarked at the far post. However, Uruguyuan struck the crossbar from close range and failed to double the lead.

Liverpool made a quickfire start in the second half when their new signing made up for his first-half miss by heading the ball into the far post from Robertson's corner in the 49th minute. Elliott thundered the ball in from a tight angle to put the game to bed in the 52nd minute.

We shall look at how Liverpool players fared against Ajax during their 3-0 victory.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 7/10: Alisson's cleansheet was protected by a last-ditch block from Trent Alexander-Arnold and the crossbar on another occasion. However, his handling looked assured and helped Liverpool on numerous occasions in the first half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.5/10: Alexander-Arnold's attacking repertoire was once again missing. The right-back was not at his usual best, but produced a solid performance defensively and made an important block to prevent Ajax from scoring.

Joe Gomez - 7.5/10: The centre-half made a few crucial interceptions and eliminated the threat possessed by Ajax's forward line. He rarely gave a breather to Brian Brobbey, who struggled throughout the game.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10: The Netherlands captain put in a shift in front of his home national crowd. Van Dijk looked lethargic during the opening 30 minutes of the game, but got back to his original best to instill a calm presence at the back.

Andy Robertson - 7.5/10: Gallopping through the left wing, Robertson made things happen offensively. He was caught out of position in the first half, but recovered and had a second part of the game to cherish.

Fabinho - 6/10: Fabinho's worrying form continued in his outing in the Netherlands. He struggled to keep hold of the ball and his erratic passing meant that Liverpool lost possession frequently, especially in the first half.

Jordan Henderson - 7/10: Henderson had his fair share of ups and downs. The Liverpool skipper was caught out of position on three occasions, directly leading to three shots before an exquisite delivery to feed Salah for the opener.

Harvey Elliott - 8/10﻿: The teenage midfielder played his heart out and found a much-deserved goal in the second half. He consistently made runs up and down the field to link up defense and the forward line.

Mohamed Salah - 10/10: A goal and an assist from Salah drove Liverpool to the knockout stages of the Champions League. The Egyptian did not produce an out-of-the-world display, but demonstrated his efficiency to prove why he's one of the best players in the world right now.

Roberto Firmino - 7/10: Firmino's livewire display should not go off the radar. He acted as the catalyst and kept Liverpool ticking with intricate passes and delightful through passes. He was unlucky not to be on the assist sheet.

Darwin Nunez - 7.5/10: Nunez met Robertson's delivery to score in back-to-back Champions League games. Despite missing a glaring opportunity in the first half, the striker looked lively and caused problems for Ajax's backline.

Substitutes

Curtis Jones - 6/10: Jones replaced Nunez and was moved back to his original midfield position. He was sent to see off the game without hassle.

James Milner - 6.5/10: He was everywhere since coming on and played a few good passes for the forwards.

Fabio Carvalho - 6/10: He replaced Henderson and constantly closed down Ajax's defense to force the issue.

Stefan Bajcetic - 6.5/10: Bajcetic kept Liverpool ticking in the middle of the park and looked calm with the ball.

Konstantinos Tsimikas - N/A:

He came on during the closing minutes of the game.

