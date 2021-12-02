Mohamed Salah shows why he's currently the best player in the world as Liverpool thrash Everton

The Merseyside derby has no contender when it comes to the most one-sided fixture in the Premier League, as a Liverpool victory always seems certain.

However, the Toffees rewrote the script last season when they held their city rivals to a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park before impressively winning 2-0 in the reverse at Anfield.

Everton’s joy in the Merseyside derby, though, did not last, with Liverpool beating them 4-1 in their latest Premier League meeting on Wednesday evening.

Just like old times, the Reds were in control from start to finish as goals from Mohamed Salah (double), Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota did the damage.

Reds maul Everton

Derby matches are usually feisty and keenly contested but Wednesday’s game was nothing as such. On the contrary, it was a walk in the park for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side needed just nine minutes to open the scoring. A perfect cutback from Andrew Robertson was met by a curling left-footed effort from Henderson, which ended up in the back of the net.

A few minutes later, the Reds captain went from scorer to provider by setting up Salah to double Liverpool’s lead.

Demarai Gray halved the deficit early in the second half but Liverpool continued to dominate and scored two more goals through Salah and Jota to seal an impressive 4-1 win.

Liverpool were simply too good for the Toffees and the scoreline, despite being huge, still flatters Rafael Benitez’s side.

Salah is currently the best player in the world

Meanwhile, this could be classified as the Salah show. The Egypt international missed out on the Ballon d’Or award on Monday after placing seventh.

However, he once again proved why he’s currently the best player in the world. His double against Everton also saw him take his goal tally in the Premier League to 13.

No player has been involved in more goals than Salah in the English top flight this season (he has been involved in 21 goals in the Premier League alone).

"I'm really not sure about it [Ballon d'Or], 100%,” Klopp said after the Ballon d’Or positions, as quoted by ESPN.

"And Mo [Salah] should have been higher up, definitely. I was surprised by his position, to be honest. I saw the vote somewhere, I don't know exactly [how it is voted for]. It's journalists, yes? Then don't ask me -- it's your fault. Speak to your colleagues if you think it should have been different."

Salah has scored the most goals in the Premier League this season (13) and is also leading the assist chart (8). Surely no player is in better form than the Liverpool star.

