Ranking the 5 best Premier League players in November

The Premier League awarded us with an exciting month of football in November. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got the sack, Liverpool’s unbeaten run was broken by West Ham United, and Manchester City beat Manchester United in the derby. As always, some Premier League stars managed to impress, while others were left to rue their mistakes.

Today, we will take a quick look at the top players who shined brightly in the festive month of November. Here are Premier League’s top-five performers for the month of November:

Special mention: Teemu Pukki (Norwich City), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

#5 Thiago Silva - Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

When an out-of-contract Thiago Silva joined Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, not many expected the veteran defender to be one of the first names on the team sheet.

A year later, not only is Silva featuring in most Premier League fixtures, but he is also setting an example for aspiring defenders.

In November, Silva featured in three Premier League games for the Blues. Chelsea did not exactly set the world alight with their Premier League performances in November, but Silva was nothing short of outstanding.

The Brazilian was sure-footed, organized the backline exceptionally well, and was sniffing out potential danger from miles out.

. @999Avirex Thiago Silva has had the longest CB peak I’ve ever watched in my life. 11 years of greatness, no injuries, no off days, definitely no down years. One of the greatest we’ve ever seen Thiago Silva has had the longest CB peak I’ve ever watched in my life. 11 years of greatness, no injuries, no off days, definitely no down years. One of the greatest we’ve ever seen

Silva did not hit the back of the net in November, but he contributed to Chelsea’s comeback against Manchester United in Premier League gameweek 13. His clever movement inside the Manchester United box drew a foul from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, winning Chelsea a penalty.

Jorginho stepped up and dispatched it to restore parity for the hosts at Stamford Bridge.

#4 Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Liverpool FC v FC Porto: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Mohamed Salah was chosen as the Premier League's Player of the Month in October. The Egypt international also enjoyed a successful month in Liverpool’s colors in November.

The Reds started the month with a shock 3-2 defeat to West Ham United. Salah tried his best to influence the game with his goalscoring, but his efforts were thwarted by a spirited West Ham side.

He did create a better angle for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s equalizing free-kick, but Liverpool could not keep the Hammers from pulling ahead.

Salah looked sharper in his next two outings, against Arsenal and Southampton, respectively. The Egyptian scored Liverpool’s third goal in the 4-0 rout of Arsenal and assisted Diogo Jota for his goal in the 4-0 win over Southampton.

Currently, Salah is Premier League’s leading goalscorer as well as assist provider. The former Chelsea man has scored 11 Premier League goals this season and provided eight assists in 13 games.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar