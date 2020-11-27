Molde 0-3 Arsenal: 5 talking points as the Gunners qualify for the Round of 32 | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Arsenal are now through to the next round of the UEFA Europa League (UEL) after beating Molde by a scoreline of 0-3 on Thursday.

Both teams had their fair share of chances in the first half, with Sheriff Sinyan coming the closest to scoring for Molde. However, things changed for the home side after the break.

Mikel Arteta's side emerged superior, and two quick goals within a span of five minutes secured Arsenal's victory in Norway.

Nicolas Pepe broke the deadlock for the north London team and, Reiss Nelson added the second in the 55th minute.

Molde had no way back against Arsenal. In the closing stages of the match, Folarin Balogun netted the Gunners' third of the night to wrap up his team's outstanding second-half performance.

Here are five talking points from Arsenal's victory against Molde.

#5 Arsenal advance to the Round of 32 of the UEL

Arsenal will top Group B with two games to spare

Just like their last three Europa League campaigns, Arsenal have advanced into the next round of the competition following their victory over Molde.

The Gunners reached the semi-finals in the 2017/18 season, lost the finals to Chelsea in the 2018/19 season and were knocked out by Olympiakos in the Round of 32 last time around.

Having won all four matches in their group stage thus far, Arsenal are through to the Round of 32 with two games to spare. With 12 points, they are also guaranteed the top spot of Group B as it is mathematically impossible for other teams in the group to catch them.

#4 Molde still have a chance of advancing

Molde fell to their second defeat in the Europa League

Although Molde lost the match, it is still possible for them to qualify for the next round of the Europa League competition. They will next face Dundalk before finishing the group stage with a game against Rapid Vienna. Should Erling Moe's team win both games, they will advance to the Round of 32.

There are positive takeaways for Molde from this defeat to Arsenal. During the first half, the Norweigian side looked more dangerous than the Gunners and came closest to scoring. Unfortunately, they were not clinical enough in front of goal, and their final balls left much to be desired.

Eventually, Molde's missed chances against Arsenal came back to haunt them and left them with two consecutive defeats in the Europa League. Yet, all hope is not lost as they still have a chance to advance.