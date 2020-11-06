Molde demolition is the latest example of Arsenal's improvement under Mikel Arteta

It was only yesterday that Arsenal legend Ian Wright suggested Manchester United would challenge for titles if Mikel Arteta was in charge instead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former Arsenal striker went on to say that Manchester United’s problems were down to coaching and not because of a lack of quality in the team.

Whiles some people in English football believed Wright’s opinion on Solskjaer was a tad harsh, Arteta and his rejuvenated Arsenal side highlighted the importance of coaching with a dominant performance on Thursday.

The Spaniard outsmarted Solskjaer last week, en route to Arsenal’s first win at Old Trafford in 14 years. The North London outfit followed up on that big win with another strong performance in the Europa League against Molde.

Coincidentally, the Norwegian side is Solskjaer’s former club. The former Manchester United man left Molde to take the United job in December 2019.

As Arsenal came back from a goal down to beat Molde 4-1 at the Emirates, it was another striking example of the club's recent progress under Mikel Arteta.

Arteta lays down distinctive style of play

The team doesn't give up after conceding and the players press high up the pitch with great energy. Arsenal have earned praise for setting up in a way that forces their opponents to the London club's strengths.

Arteta's squad may not have the depth or quality of other Premier League teams, but he’s making the most of what he has and getting the best out of his players. On Thursday, he made eight changes to the side that faced Manchester United last week.

But it doesn’t matter which names are on the team sheet, Arsenal are currently well coached and it is obvious the moment they step on to the pitch. The tactical awareness, defensive shape, and positioning of the players are indicative of a team that is playing according to their manager’s laid-down plans.

The Gunners continue to rack up wins and have now moved to the top of Group B in the Europa League. They currently boast a 100% record, having won all of their first three games.

Arteta is performing wonders at the Emirates, and the latest victory against Molde is further proof that the team is making steady progress under the Spaniard.