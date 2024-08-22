Molde FK vs Elfsborg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22, 2024

Molde FK and Elfsborg go head-to-head at the Aker Stadion in the first leg of the Europa League play-off on Thursday (August 22). The winner of this round will secure their place in the group stage of Europe’s second-tier tournament while the loser drops down to the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Molde suffered a 1-0 defeat to Cercle Brugge in the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday. However, a 3-0 home win in the first leg proved enough to see Erling Moe’s men through to the play-off round.

After two games on the road, Molde return home, where they have won three of their four games this season, with a 3-2 defeat to KFUM Oslo on July 20 being the exception.

Trending

Elfsborg, meanwhile, cruised through the third qualifying round with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Croatian outfit Rijeka. Before that, Oscar Hiljemark’s men had kicked off their quest to secure their spot in the new-look Europa League group stage with an emphatic 8-2 aggregate win over Pafos before beating Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0 .

Elfsborg are coming off a 1-1 draw with Mjallby in the Swedish Allsvenskan, where they have picked up 29 points from 19 matches and are seventh in the points table.

Molde FK vs Elfsborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides, with Molde winning both,

Molde picked up a 4-1 home victory when they first met in the first leg of the Conference League second qualifying round in July 2022, one week before a 2-1 win in the returm leg at the Boras Arena.

Elfsborg are unbeaten in five matches across competitions, winning three, since a 2-1 loss to Djurgarden on July 28.

Molde have lost one of their last five competitive home games,winning three, since the start of June.

Molde FK vs Elfsborg Prediction

Elfsborg are unbeaten in five consecutive away games across competitions and will look to take a first-leg advantage back to Norway. However, Molde are the superior side on paper and should secure a narrow home victory.

Prediction: Molde FK 2-1 Elfsborg

Molde FK vs Elfsborg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Molde to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Molde’s last seven matches.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of Molde’s last nine games.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback