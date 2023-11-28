Molde vs Qarabag Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

Molde and Qarabag will battle for three points in a UEFA Europa League matchday five fixture on Thursday (November 30th).

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-1 away victory over Sarpsborg in the Eliteserien on Sunday. Mathias Lovik, Kristoffer Haugen and Niklas Odegard all found the back of the net to help the visitors leave with all three points.

Qarabag, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 away win over Sabah Baku in the Azerbaijani Premier League. Toral Bayramov broke the deadlock from the spot in the 58th minute while Nariman Akhundzade scored the match-winner three minutes later.

The Horsemen will turn their attention back to the Europa League where their last game saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat at home to high-flying Bayer Leverkusen. Molde, meanwhile, saw off Hacken with a 3-1 away win.

The victory left the Norwegian champions in third spot with six points to show for their efforts in four games. Qarabag are second with six points as well, making this game a direct knockout battle for second spot in the group.

Molde vs Qarabag Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. Qarabag claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture. Both sides were also paired in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers in September 2020 when Molde saw off their opponents on penalties.

Six of Qarabag's last seven games across all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Molde's last ten games in all competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Qarabag are aiming to win two games in the Europa League group stage for the first time in their history.

75% of Molde's group-stage games in any UEFA club competitions since 2020-21 have produced 3+ goals.

Molde vs Qarabag Prediction

Runaway group leaders Bayer Leverkusen need just a point against minnows Hacken to guarantee top spot in the group. This would leave Molde and Qarabag to battle it out for second spot, with the loser in this game ostensibly guaranteed to drop to the UEFA Europa Conference League next year.

Qarabag heartbreakingly lost to Leverkusen courtesy of an injury-time penalty last time out. Gurban Gurbanov's side could draw inspiration from their reverse fixture victory over Molde. The Norwegians have won their last three games by multiple goals and will fancy their chances of getting a fourth here.

Both sides are expansive in style and this could be a game with plenty of goalscoring chances. We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Molde 3-2 Qarabag

Molde vs Qarabag Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Molde to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Molde to win or draw