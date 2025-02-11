Molde vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2025

Molde will host Shamrock Rovers at the Aker Stadion on Thursday in the first leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League knockout phase playoffs clash. The home side endured a difficult run of results at the end of 2024, prompting the dismissal of long-serving head coach Erling Moe, with the side now set to miss out on European football next season.

They struggled to impress in the Conference League's league phase last year, beating Larne 3-0 in their opening game and then going winless in their subsequent four matches before securing a narrow 4-3 victory over Mlada Boleslav in the final round to sneak into the top 24.

Shamrock Rovers, meanwhile, exceeded expectations in the league phase last year and had looked set to finish in the top eight after picking up three wins and two draws in their first five games. However, they suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to table-toppers Chelsea in the final round which saw them drop down to 10th place due to goal difference.

Trending

The visitors are the first League of Ireland side to appear at this stage of a major European competition and will be looking to give a good account of themselves over the next week.

Molde vs Shamrock Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between Molde and Shamrock Rovers.

The two teams faced off for the first time in the group stages of the 2022-23 Conference League campaign, with the Norwegian side winning their home fixture 3-0 and away fixture 2-0.

Molde have had six competitive meetings against Irish opponents, winning all six of those contests.

The Rovers have had six meetings against Norwegian opposition in competitive action. They have won just one of those games, drawn once, and lost the other four.

Molde vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction

Molde's win over Mlada Boleslav back in December ended a four-game winless streak in competitive action and they will be looking to pick up where they left off this week.

Shamrock Rovers suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Dundalk in their last match, but it was not a true reflection of Shamrock's ability as they fielded an Under-20 team for the game.

The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see the visitors lose this one.

Prediction: Molde 3-1 Shamrock Rovers

Molde vs Shamrock Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Molde to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of MFK's last nine home matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' six European outings this season)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback