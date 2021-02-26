Monaco vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend with another round of fixtures as Monaco lock horns with Brest at the Stade Louis II on Saturday. Monaco have enjoyed an exceptional season so far and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Brest have been fairly inconsistent this season and currently find themselves in 12th place in the Ligue 1 standings. The away side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Lyon last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Monaco are in fourth place in the Ligue 1 table at the moment and will want to finish in the top four this season. Les Monegasques stunned Paris Saint-Germain with a 2-0 victory in their previous game and are the favourites going into this match.

Monaco vs Brest Head-to-Head

Brest have a surprisingly exceptional record against Monaco and have won three matches out of five games played between the two teams. Monaco have managed only two victories against Brest and will want to level the playing field this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Brest. Monaco struggled to break their opponents down on the day and will want to put in a better effort on Saturday.

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-W-W-W

Brest form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-W-D-L

Monaco vs Brest Team News

Cesc Fabregas is unavailable for this game

Monaco

Aleksandr Golovin and Benjamin Lecomte have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection in this game. Cesc Fabregas and Gelson Martins remain injured, however, and are sidelined for this match.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas, Gelson Martins

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denys Bain might not play this game. Image Source: The Sun

Brest

Brest have an improved squad this season and will look to pull off an upset against Lyon this weekend. Denys Bain has made commendable progress on his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Denys Bain

Suspended: None

Monaco vs Brest Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Lecomte; Caio Henrique, Benoit Badiashile, Guillermo Maripan, Djibril Sidibe; Aleksandr Golovin, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Sofiane Diop; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Brest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sebastien Cibois; Romain Perraud, Christophe Herelle, Brendan Chardonnet, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Romain Faivre, Paul Lasne, Haris Belkebla, Franck Honorat; Jean Lucas, Steve Mounie

Monaco vs Brest Prediction

Monaco have been in exceptional form this season and have become a potent force under Niko Kovac in recent weeks. With the likes of Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland in their ranks, the home side will want to score early goals this weekend.

Brest are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset and will be intent on taking something away from this fixture. Monaco are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Monaco 2-1 Brest

