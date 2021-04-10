Monaco vs Dijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Monaco entertain Dijon in Ligue 1 action at the Stade Louis II on Sunday.

Dijon have lost 12 games in a row across all competitions, so the hosts are the favorites in the fixture.

The hosts are third in the league standings and have won their last two fixtures by a 4-0 scoreline. They also advanced to the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France after beating Metz 5-4 on penalties on Tuesday.

Dijon suffered a 2-0 defeat at Marseille last week and have failed to score in their last two outings.

Monaco vs Dijon Head-to-Head

There have been 13 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Les Monégasques have won eight times in this fixture while the visitors have won just once against the eight-time champions.

They have shared the spoils in the remaining four games. In the reverse fixture earlier this season at Stade Gaston Gérard, Monaco recorded a 1-0 win thanks to Kevin Volland's 15th-minute goal.

Monaco form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-D-W

Dijon form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-L-L

Monaco vs Dijon Team News

Monaco

Willem Geubbels is the only player ruled out with injury for manager Niko Kovač. Sofiane Diop has recovered from a hand injury but the game comes too soon for him.

Ruben Aguilar has returned after being sidelined with COVID-19 but it remains to be seen whether he will be called up by the coach for the game.

Injuries: Willem Geubbels

Doubtful: Ruben Aguilar, Sofiane Diop

Suspensions: None

Dijon

Mounir Chouiar and Glody Ngonda are the two confirmed absentees for the hosts. Didier Ndong's availability is in doubt.

Eric Ebimbe and Roger Assalé resumed full training this week and could make an appearance from the bench in this game. Aboubakar Kamara will return from a suspension in this fixture.

Injuries: Mounir Chouiar, Glody Ngonda

Doubtful: Didier Ndong

Suspensions: None

Monaco vs Dijon Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Lecomte; Djibril Sidibe, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique; Aleksandr Golovin, Youssouf Fofana, Cesc Fabregas, Gelson Martins; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Dijon Predicted XI (5-3-2): Anthony Racioppi; Ngonda Muzinga, Senou Coullibaly, Bruno Ecuele-Manga, Jonathan Panzo, Sacha Boey; Wesley Lautoa, Yassine Benzia, Bersant Celina; Mama Balde, Moussa Konate

Monaco vs Dijon Prediction

The visitors have the worst attacking stats in the competition and have lost 11 games in a row in Ligue 1. Monaco have been in good form at both ends of the pitch in their recent fixtures.

The fixture seems to be a straightforward one, and the hosts should face no problems in getting the better of the last-placed side in the division.

Prediction: Monaco 2-0 Dijon