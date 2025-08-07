Monaco vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8th 2025

Monaco will invite Inter Milan to the Stade Louis II in a friendly on Friday. The hosts will conclude their preseason with this match, while Inter are set to play two more friendlies later this month.

Les Monégasques have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the preseason thus far. They met Ajax in their previous outing and were held to a 2-2 draw. Both teams scored a goal apiece in each half. Mika Biereth and Takumi Minamino were on the scoresheet for the Ligue 1 team.

The visitors participated in the FIFA Club World Cup in June and had a lengthy rest before returning to training. They got their preseason underway against their U23 team last week and registered a 7-2 win. Ange-Yoan Bonny, Lautaro Martínez, Francesco Pio Esposito, Kristjan Asllani, Luis Henrique, and Hakan Çalhanoğlu were on the scoresheet, and they also benefited from an own goal.

Monaco vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met six times in all competitions thus far. Inter have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording four wins. Les Monégasques have one win and one game has ended in a draw.

They met in a friendly in 2022, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

They last met in the League phase of the UEFA Champions League last season, and Inter Milan recorded a comfortable 3-0 home win.

Four of the six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Monaco have scored at least two goals in their last four friendlies.

The visitors have kept two clean sheets against Les Rouge et Blanc and have failed to score in one match.

After keeping clean sheets in their first four friendlies, the hosts have conceded at least one goal in their last three games.

Monaco vs Inter Milan Prediction

Les Monégasques head into the match on a seven-game unbeaten streak in friendlies and will look to conclude their preseason on an unbeaten note. They will play for the first time at home in the preseason, and they are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak at home, recording five wins.

Paul Pogba has resumed training but is unlikely to start here. Breel Embolo was an unused substitute against Ajax and might get the nod to start here.

The Nerazzurri were in action for the first time in the preseason last week and recorded a comfortable 7-2 win. They are unbeaten in their two meetings against the hosts in the 21st century, scoring five goals, and will look to build on that form.

Both teams had a good goalscoring outing last week and will likely play out a high-scoring draw here.

Prediction: Monaco 2-2 Inter Milan

Monaco vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

