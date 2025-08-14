Monaco vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Monaco will host Le Havre at the Stade Louis II on Saturday in the opening round of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side enjoyed yet another strong campaign under head coach Adolf Hutter last season and are set for back-to-back appearances in the UEFA Champions League after finishing third in the league table with 61 points.

They had a very busy pre-season campaign as they played eight friendly games, going undefeated in the first seven before losing 2-1 to 10-man Inter in their final pre-season runout last Friday.

Le Havre, meanwhile, flirted with relegation for a second consecutive campaign last season but managed to win two of their final three league outings to finish 15th in the table, one point above the relegation playoff spot. They then struggled for results during the off-season with a 2-0 defeat to Deportivo La Coruna last weekend, meaning they failed to win any of their five pre-season friendlies.

The visitors were thrashed 4-1 by defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in their league opener last season and have been handed another difficult opening fixture, but will be hopeful of a much better result.

Monaco vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Monaco and Le Havre. The hosts have won 19 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 10 times.

There have been 15 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The home side are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Le Havre conceded 71 goals in Ligue 1 last season. Only Saint-Etienne (77) and Montpellier (79) shipped more.

Monaco vs Le Havre Prediction

The Rouge et Blanc ended last season with a deflating 4-0 defeat to Lens and they will be targeting a positive return to competitive action. They had the second-best home record in the French top flight last season and will head into this one as clear favorites.

Le Club Doyen will be looking to shake off their pre-season form when they play on Saturday. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture of late and could lose here.

Prediction: Monaco 3-1 Le Havre

Monaco vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monaco to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

