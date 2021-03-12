Monaco vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of crucial matches this weekend as Lille take on Monaco at the Stade Louis II on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Lille have enjoyed an exceptional season so far and are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. Les Dogues eased past Marseille last weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Monaco have also been impressive this season and have an outside chance of winning the Ligue 1 crown this weekend. Les Monegasques suffered a shock defeat against Strasbourg in their previous game and cannot afford another poor performance on Sunday.

Monaco vs Lille Head-to-Head

Monaco have a decent record against Lille and have won 15 matches out of a total of 39 games played between the two teams. Lille have managed 12 victories against Monaco and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Lille. Monaco failed to convert their chances on the day and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-W-D-W

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-W-D-W

Monaco vs Lille Team News

Cesc Fabregas is back for Monaco

Monaco

Cesc Fabregas has recovered from his knock and is available for selection in this game. Gelson Martins remains injured, however, and is sidelined for this match. Krepin Diatta has picked up one yellow card too many this season and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Gelson Martins

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Krepin Diatta

Lille have a strong squad

Lille

Lille forward Burak Yilmaz has made progress with his recovery but might not be risked in this fixture. Mehmet Zeki Celik and Jeremy Pied have recovered from their injuries and will be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Burak Yilmaz

Suspended: None

Monaco vs Lille Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Lecomte; Caio Henrique, Benoit Badiashile, Guillermo Maripan, Djibril Sidibe; Aleksandr Golovin, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Sofiane Diop; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Jeremy Pied; Luiz Araujo, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba; Yusuf Yazici, Jonathan David

Monaco vs Lille Prediction

Monaco and Lille are both in contention to win the Ligue 1 title this season and cannot afford to drop points in this match. Lille have exceeded expectations so far and have a point to prove going into this game.

Monaco have been a resurgent force under Niko Kovac and need to win this game to remain in the title race. Both teams are on an even footing and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Monaco 1-1 Lille

