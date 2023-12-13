Monaco vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th December 2023

Monaco are set to play Lyon at the Stade Louis-II on Friday in Ligue 1.

Monaco come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Rennes in their most recent league game. Second-half goals from Brazilian right-back Vanderson and midfielder Youssouf Fofana sealed the deal for Monaco, who had Vanderson sent off in the second-half. Midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud scored the goal for Rennes.

Lyon, on the other hand, beat Toulouse 3-0 in their most recent league game. A hat-trick from former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette secured the win for Lyon.

Monaco vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Lyon have won 13 games, lost 10 and drawn five.

Russian attacker Aleksandr Golovin has managed seven goal contributions in 14 league starts for Monaco this season.

Japanese forward Takumi Minamino has managed nine goal contributions in 11 league starts for Monaco this season.

Striker Alexandre Lacazette has scored six goals in 11 league starts for Lyon this season.

Irish centre-back Jake O'Brien has managed four goal contributions in nine league starts for Lyon this season.

Monaco vs Lyon Prediction

Monaco are currently 3rd in the league, having won three of their last five league games. They are six points behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain. They finished 6th last season in the league, and manager Adi Hutter will be keen to make sure they finish this season in the Champions League spots.

Monaco have assembled an interesting squad, with the likes of Youssouf Fofana, Mohammed Salisu and Folarin Balogun. Aleksandr Golovin, a highly-rated talent when he joined from CSKA Moscow in 2018 for €30 million, is now showing his quality and verve in attack.

Lyon, on the other hand, are bottom of the league table, three points behind 15th-placed Toulouse. It has been a disastrous season for them so far; they have only won two of their first 15 games, with the second one coming in their last game against Toulouse.

Pierre Sage has been appointed as the interim manager, and is now the third manager of the club this season, following Laurent Blanc and Fabio Grosso. The fact that a centre-back is their second top goalscorer in the league is concerning.

Monaco look better this season than Lyon, and should win here.

Prediction: Monaco 2-0 Lyon

Monaco vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Monaco

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Monaco to keep a clean sheet- yes